Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son was born on May 6 and the social media was packed with excitement and well wishes. The baby weighted in at 7 pounds, 3 oz and is a healthy baby boy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He is seventh in line for the British throne. The new parents have made their first public appearance with baby Archie and they looked utterly smitten. This made the public and the royal family fans wonder who does Archie Harrison look more like.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Adorable Babies

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were very cute babies, which is quite obvious as they are very beautiful people now. The pictures from Meghan and Harry when they were little are very lovely and it can be seen from them that Meghan had black hair, fuller lips, and a huge smile on her face. On the other hand, Prince Harry had fair hair, red cheeks and big blue eyes. He looks a lot like his mother, Prince Diana. As we know how the royal couple looked like when they were little, let’s see who does their little bundle of joy look like.

Does Archie Harrison Look More Like Prince Harry or Meghan Markle?

The first pictures of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor show that there are many similarities he shares with his mother and father. So, he has a very tiny nose which looks exactly like baby Harry’s button nose. He also has amazing lips which are full just like Meghan’s, as well as, her signature bow in his upper lip. However, no pictures show what color hair he has because he was wearing a white beanie and was bundled up in a blanket on their first public appearance.

What’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Opinion?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think that their baby looks different every day and as babies grow very fast, it might take a while until we notice who does he look like more. Even when the new parents were asked how does Archie look like and take after, they said that they are still trying to figure that out and that all they can do is wait and watch their baby boy grow. However, they shared with the press that Archie is a very calm and good boy with the sweetest temperament. Prince Harry also added, ‘I wonder where he gets that from’, which made everyone laugh.

There Are More People Who Think That That Archie Looks Like Meghan

The royal family fans and the public seem to lean more towards Meghan’s side. Most people speculate that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor looks like his mother. However, it seems like we will all have to wait as see to so we can be sure who does the little boy look like more.

Source: cheatsheet.com