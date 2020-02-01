Does Chris Brown Still Have Feelings for Rihanna?

Chris Brown and Rihanna have split up ages ago, but Brown didn’t forget the love of his life. He is always talking about his ex with love and praise, and fans started to believe that Brown was talking about her when he posted something mysterious on his Instagram account.

In the video, he shared he was conducting an interview, and he captioned the video with, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL.”

He didn’t mention anyone specifically, but people are more than sure that it was about Rihanna. Rihanna and Brown began their romantic relationship back in 2008, but their relationship ended in 2009 when the rapper physically attacked Rihanna. In 2012 they tried again with their romance, but in 2013 they ended everything for the second time, but this time, it was for good.

Fans had to comment on the Instagram video, and while some were very supportive over the fact that he is still in love with her, some weren’t as happy. Some of the comments were, “Rihanna don’t want you,” “We all know this is & will always be about Rihanna,” “Wowwwww I knew he’s still in love with Rihanna.” The post is no longer available on his social media account, as the comments became more than aggressive.

What is interesting is that this is happening just nine days after it was revealed that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are no longer together. HollywoodLife published a statement from an insider, “Chris still has a very strong connection to anything that comes with Rihanna, so the news that she’s single again is a big deal for him. Rihanna is [Chris’] first love,” the source went on, adding that “in a lot of ways, it would be a dream come true for him to get her back.”

The last thing the singer said about Brown was in 2015 when she shared with Vanity Fair that she would care about him “until the day [she dies].”

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

However, some believe that this might not be about Rihanna, but rather about Ammika Harris or Karreuche Tran. Harris and Brown share a son, named Aeko.