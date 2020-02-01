Prince Harry’s Unsuspected Decision Regarding Kate Middleton’s Engagement Ring

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton by giving her the blue sapphire ring, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana. This ring might be the most famous piece of jewelry in the world, but according to a royal expert, that engagement ring was supposed to end up on Meghan Markle’s hand.

Prince William proposed to his now-wife in 2010, while they were on vacation in Kenya. Since the Duchess of Cambridge received the ring, she is always wearing it. After Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car crash, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry got to take one piece of jewelry from their late mother’s private collection, and Prince Harry took the blue engagement ring that Prince Charles once gave Princess Diana.

According to Pol Burrell, former butler of Princess Diana, Prince William took a Cartier watch from his mother’s collection. When Prince William was about to propose to Kate, Prince Harry turned to his older brother and said that it would be nice if Kate had their mother’s ring. Many are comparing this selfless and kind gesture to Princess Diana, as those are the words that people used to describe her.

If Prince Harry had kept the ring, it would for sure ended up on Meghan Markle’s hand, but he still gave her a ring from his mother’s private collection. The Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring has three stones, each of them representing the past, the present and the future, respectively.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently announced that they will no longer be working members of the royal family. Instead, they decided to move to Canada and start a new life, alongside their first child, a son named Archie. Meghan was recently spotted enjoying her freedom, walking in the woods with her baby boy.