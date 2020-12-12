If you are planning an exciting night out at a casino, you’ll want to know what the dress code in Las Vegas is before heading out. In Las Vegas you’ll find world-renowned casinos and hotels up and down the strip and there are enough to keep you busy for hours. Before going out for the evening, however, you’ll want to consider your wardrobe.

Las Vegas is flashy and many people like to dress the part. You’ll find people that wear glitzy outfits all around you but you’ll also find a number of people that are dressed very casually. If you’re going to be going to a casino, however, it’s important to understand the dress code ahead of time so that you’ll be sure to get past the front doors. Every casino in Las Vegas has security features in place at the front and if you are not dressed appropriately, you simply won’t be allowed in.

Dress Code in Las Vegas

Unless you’re going into an exclusive gambling area, you’ll find that the dress code is very relaxed. According to CasinoRobots.com, if you plan on gambling at tables or playing slots, you’ll be fine with casual attire. Just make sure that you look decent and you’re likely to be allowed in.

Clothing to Avoid

There are security guards in place at the front entrance of the casinos that check for ID and also make sure that the people they are allowing into the establishment look okay. If you are obviously drunk or show an aggressive tenancy when you are walking into the casino, you’ll probably be stopped.

The security guards are given a certain amount of leeway in terms of deciding who can get in and who can’t. Some of the decisions they make are subjective and you may find that while you can’t get into one casino you may get into a different one. A lot depends on the security guards that are at the front entrance.

With that being said, you should be aware of some of the clothing that may be frowned upon. For example, if you are wearing shorts, you may be stopped. This is not a firm rule at most of the casinos but just to be safe it’s always best to make sure that you are wearing full pants.

Sleeveless shirts can also be a cause for concern. T-shirts are usually allowed as are long-sleeved shirts. In order to be certain that you can enter a casino in Las Vegas without a problem, make sure that you are wearing a shirt that has sleeves. It’s also best to wear a shirt that doesn’t have any type of image or slogan on it that could be considered to be offensive in any way.

Shoes to Avoid

The dress code in Las Vegas at most of the casinos does not allow sandals, flip-flops or slippers. Choose regular shoes that cover your feet. You can wear running shoes if you want or more formal shoes if that’s your preference. If you show up in flip-flops, the chances are good that you will not be allowed into the casino.

Dress Code in Las Vegas for High Rollers

If you’re a high roller and are heading to Las Vegas to try your luck, the casual dress code does not apply to you. You’ll need to look up the individual dress codes for the exclusive gambling areas in the casinos you’re planning to visit. In some cases you’ll find that the people showing up there are wearing Armani suits and have thousands and thousands of dollars to spend.

Appropriate Dress for Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Many people that go to Las Vegas to gamble also decide to visit some nightclubs as a part of their vacation experiences. If you’re going to be going to a nightclub and a casino, you’ll need to know the dress code for the nightclub you’ll be visiting. If you have a specific club in mind, be sure to check out the website to find out the dress code.

If you don’t know which nightclub you’ll be attending, these are some of the clothes you’ll want to avoid to make sure that you get in according to CasinoRobots.com:

Tennis or running shoes

Loose fitting clothes

Ripped clothing

T-shirts

Shorts

Athletic clothing

Jerseys

Open shoes including sandals and flip flops

Sleeveless shirts

If you are a male and want to be sure that you’ll be allowed into a nightclub, wear a suit or dress pants with a jacket. You should choose a button-down shirt with a collar and tuck it in to make sure that you don’t look sloppy.

Ladies should choose upscale attire for a night club, which may include heels, a skirt, dress or upscale pants with a smart shirt and a clutch. If you’re planning on dancing, dress for comfort and remember that the dance floor can be crowded and hot. A shorter dress or skirt is often more beneficial than longer skirts or dresses that are heavy and will weigh you down.

Skip the Hat

Whether you are planning to attend a nightclub or a casino, don’t wear a hat. This is especially true for baseball caps. Many establishments won’t allow any type of hat on the premises. This holds true for both men and women.

You should always check the website to learn more about the dress code in Las Vegas if you know where you will be going. Many restaurants and nightclubs do have a dress code in place and you may need to wear some type of formal attire. Casinos usually have a relaxed viewpoint on clothing unless you are a high roller and going to a dedicated room.

When visiting the website you should also find out about different rules and policies. You won’t be allowed to enter a casino if you have a pocket knife, a camera or if you are demonstrating drunken or unruly behavior. It’s always best to know ahead of time what to expect so that you can have the best vacation of your life in Vegas.