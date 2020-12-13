Kids-Friendly Home Design Tips

Kids of any age living at home will make it impossible to keep your house looking nice. You can count on continuous toy clutter, crayon wall art, spilled food, and so much more that will make maintaining your house a bit of a nightmare. However, keeping up a home does not necessarily have to cause such a headache. Your salvation lies in designing your home with kids in mind. Let your children inspire you and create a home that will suit both you and them.

We’ve gathered some tips and tricks that will help you design a home of your dreams while keeping it kid-friendly at the same time. We have taken advice from experts that will help you create a luxurious home that is also livable. Take a look at some design tips that guarantee a happy family life at home.

Prioritize Safety

When talking about anything related to kids, safety should be your primary thought. Baby proofing aside, there are numerous other things that you should do to ensure safety. Start with securing larger pieces of furniture to the wall — shelves, bookcases, dressers. Think about securing sharp edges or simply purchase furniture with round edges.

When it comes to your kids and your home, you should go as eco-friendly and non-toxic as you can. This includes everything from the floors to wall paint and bedding. Ambient bamboo flooring is a perfect earth-friendly floor with top-notch sustainability and durability.

Welcome a Perfectly Imperfect Aesthetic

When talking about a perfectly imperfect aesthetic we don’t have clutter in mind. Yes, clutter comes with kids, but you shouldn’t let your home turn into a wasteland. Instead, embrace wear and tear furniture and things that have flaws. If your kid scratches the coffee table or makes a hole in the throw blanket, go with the flow.

Similarly, if you are just now decorating your house, opt for some vintage or second-hand furniture. That way, you won’t need to worry about these little things. By doing this, you will create an environment where your children will not be afraid to play and express themselves, and you won’t be frustrated with them.

It’s Their Space, Too

Let your kids inspire the design of your living space. Make things easier for them as they want to get involved in everyday activities around the house. Purchase stools to enable your kids easy access to countertops so they can help you with the dishes and groceries.

Place kid-friendly snacks and their dishes in places where they can reach them without bothering you. This will also help them grow to be more independent. With these hacks, you will end up with a space that both the grown-ups and the kids will love.

Embrace Colors

If you are more drawn to neutrals, sorry to disappoint you, but kids love colors. If you want to make your children feel comfortable, you will need to make compromises. It is crucial to create a home environment that will feel as a sanctuary to them, not a sterile environment. Let their creativity run wild and embrace the colors that come along.

If your children are little artists in the making, let them draw on walls and then put picture frames around their works of art. However, be sure to establish boundaries. For example, artwork is created in their rooms, not in the living room.

Storage is Key

Focusing on storage is always a challenge when talking about kids. It is mostly a challenge when it comes to toys as children tend to leave them everywhere. Instead of fighting it, embrace it. Make the toys and other things part of the living room by purchasing storage bins or building special shelves.

Undoubtedly, you will find solutions that will find the overall aesthetic of your home. They can even become part of the decor. For instance, opt for an ottoman with hidden storage. The kids will be intrigued with the hidden compartment, while the adults can enjoy the aesthetic of the ottoman.

Don’t forget to include storage in the kids’ room as well. You don’t have to spend a fortune to make it look nice and work well. Choose some bins that can be easily discarded once no longer in use.

Bathroom Routines

You don’t need to fear evening bathroom routines anymore. We know putting kids to bed is one of the greatest challenges, so we have prepared additional tips to make it work. If you can afford the space, opt for separate shower and bath areas. Shower baths are not visually appealing and can pose as dangerous to both kids and the elderly. If you lack space, opt for a shower as getting in and out will be a piece of cake.

Ditch the glass doors in the bathroom as they are not safe for small children. Kids are generally clumsy, especially when wet. It’s best to avoid any possible accidents that can come from slippery hands and feet.

Opt for darker grout and bigger floor tiles. Regardless of how often you clean the bathroom tiles, white or lighter grout will almost always look dirty. Even more so with kids. That’s why it’s best to select darker grout for floor tiles. Similarly, opt for larger floor tiles in the bathroom as they will attract less dirt in the grout compared to smaller tiles.

Practical Big Purchases

Before you make any big purchase, ask yourself, “Will it get destroyed?” If the answer is yes, you might want to reconsider. Make practical decisions at the cost of having your dream home if your purchases could be easily destroyed or damaged. The reality of what you want and what you can have are entirely different.

Opt for sofas and couches made from materials that can be easily wiped and cleaned. To make the choice simpler, here are a few upholstery fabrics to keep in mind:

Faux leather

Microfiber

Vinyl

Velvet

All the more, these materials are more durable and an overall better choice compared to linen sofas. Go for ones made out of natural materials to stay green and teach your children about sustainability.