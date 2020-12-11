10 Tips And Tricks For Wearing Virgin Human Hair Wigs

No matter if you need to put on a wig in order to hide some problems you’re experiencing or if you simply want to wear them to frequently change your hairstyle and colors without damaging your real locks, it is often daunting and complex to properly put on a wig made from virgin, human hair.

This is why you might now be wondering – what tips and tricks should I memorize to properly wear a wig almost every day? Fortunately for all individuals, this article might be able to provide you with the answer you’re looking for. Let’s take a closer look at the list of tips you should remember:

1. The Size Needs to Be Just Right

Before you even think about browsing different online shops, you need to ensure that you double-check your head measurements. Why do you need to do this? Well, if not, it won’t be comfortable wearing it, and second, it’ll probably slip off your head without any problems and it could also prompt your scalp to be itchy.

2. Get a Liner And Wear it All The Time

One of the things that could help you keep your piece clean is putting on a net or a nylon cap. If you do this, you’ll be able to build a ‘barrier’ between the useful oil on your scalp and the piece you’re wearing. Additionally, if you do this, you’ll assure that everything fits comfortably and properly.

3. Don’t Get Used to Setting it All The Time

A lot of people make the mistake of setting their wig throughout their day, however, you should definitely avoid doing this. Moving your wig around all the time will not only cause damage to your real locks, but it will also irritate your scalp, which can only create additional problems for yourself.

4. Always Have a Comb

You need to get used to taking a comb with you all the time. Now, we aren’t talking about the usual, small combs, instead, you should purchase a wide-tooth comb. Your wig will probably get entangled at some point, so, if you have a comb with you, you’ll be able to take care of it and style it as you want.

You’ll want it to be a wide-tooth comb since they’re the best for styling wigs and they’re also gentler than most brushes you could find. Keep in mind, you don’t want to use a regular comb or brush since you could damage your wig in the process, especially if you feel the need to style your wig often.

5. Never Blow Dry it

According to the experts from favirginhair.com, you should never blow dry your wig. You might now be thinking – why, it’s faster? Well, it is, but it will also damage your virgin hair wig, which is something that you’ll definitely want to avoid. Also, if you want to towel dry it, you’ll need to ensure that you don’t tug on the locks and you should also avoid rubbing it with a towel.

6. Always Have a Clean Scalp

When people wear wigs, it’s quite easy for them to forget about their natural hair, which is why you need to take care of it and guarantee that it’s free of any dirt and excess oil. If you don’t do this, you might experience inflammation and irritation, which can lead to a serious infection. Remember, if your scalp suffers often, your hair will too.

7. Dry Shampoos Are An Option

Although dry shampoos have been around since the ‘60s, the product only because popular a few years ago. If you want to maintain your wig quickly and properly, you could use dry shampoo as an alternative for a quick fix. So, if you don’t have time to wash your wig often, you can use this product for maintaining the quality and longevity of your wig.

8. A Leave-in Conditioner is a Must

If there is one thing that you should purchase for your wig, it is a leave-in conditioner. Why should you buy this? Well, they’ll allow you to hydrate the strands every week – or frequently if wanted. Additionally, if you use a curler or hair straightener, getting this conditioner will be able to protect it.

9. Don’t Wear it if You Don’t Have to

If you want to ensure that your wigs last longer, you need to also ensure that you don’t wear them when you don’t need to. You can think of it as wearing the same jeans every day. After some time, they’ll begin to fade and tear. This is a situation that will also happen to your wig.

So, besides washing and maintaining it frequently, properly, and with the right products, you should also not expose it to the sun for too long, your should not try changing it drastically, and you also need to guarantee that you’re using the same products. If you don’t do all of these things, your wig will surely last shorter, which is something that you don’t want to experience, especially since virgin hair wigs cost a bit more than other options.

10. Have Several Options!

You might need to wear your wig daily, and if so, you might want to have several options to choose from. Besides allowing you to wear it between washings, you’ll also be able to wear each of them for longer since you won’t need to style the same piece all the time. Hence, ensure that you have several options + styles to choose from!

Conclusion

When you first start wearing wigs, it is often quite difficult to adjust them properly. However, if you choose to remember and follow some of the tips and tricks mentioned in the list above, you’ll be able to easily get used to putting on and wearing one every, single day of the week.

Hence, now that you’re aware of all the tips that could help you properly wear a wig, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, if you don’t yet own a wig, open up your Internet browser and start searching for a store that can provide you with a wig that will suit your needs.