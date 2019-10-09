Elizabeth Huberdeau Net Worth 2019 

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Elizabeth Huberdeau has a career as a businesswoman and real estate developer. However, the most fame she gained after the marriage with professional wrestler John Cena. She came into the spotlight, and even though their marriage was short, it brought her fame. In the time that they were married, everyone knew her as a Liz Cena.

Read the article below, and you will find out interesting details about Elizabeth’s life.

Early Life and Career

Elizabeth Huberdeau was born in West Newbury, on September 29, 1979. She is secretive about her parents and siblings, and there is no available information about that matter.

Also, it’s not known what high school she finished, but she went to Springfield College in Massachusetts. She got a degree in real estate management. Interestingly, her future husband attended the same faculty.

As far as Elizabeth’s career is concerned, it is known that she is thriving as a real estate developer and also a businesswoman.

Marriage and Divorce with John Cena

John Cena is an American actor, and rapper but most of the fame he gained as a professional wrestler. During his career, he earned a lot of achievements and built a massive fan base.

Elizabeth and John fell in love during their teenage years, and they are high-school sweethearts. On the premiere of the movie 12 Rounds, John announced that they would get married. In 2009, the couple got married. The wedding ceremony was intimate, and it happened in Boston, Massachusetts.

The couple was in a happy marriage for three years, with no kids. Sadly, they decided to get divorced.

The marriage ended, but Elizabeth and John had different reasons for it. According to Cena’s words, they went on separate ways because of the disagreement over house renovation. However, Elizabeth said that John had affairs with other women during their marriage. Details about the divorce settlement were not revealed, so it’s not confirmed what the actual reason was.

The issues with their marriage affected John’s career. He claimed that he lost a match on the Wrestlemania because the divorce took him to a very dark place.

Currently, Elizabeth is living with her boyfriend, Eli Ayoub. There are no a lot of known details about the boyfriend, but Huberdeau is posting photos with him.

Elizabeth Huberdeau Net Worth 2019

According to some sources, Elizabeth has a massive amount of money thanks to the divorce settlement. As of 2019, Elizabeth Huberdeau has an estimated net worth of $10 million.