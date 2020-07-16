5 Elliptical Hacks That Can Help You Lose More Weight

Did you make your mind to invest in a compact elliptical trainer? If so, then this is great news, as you’ll be able to get in shape while enjoying the comfort of your home.

The possibility to exercise at home gives you the chance to adjust your workout session according to your schedule. Just make sure to stick to the plan and go through the workout routine even when you’re not really in the mood.

While it is true that using an elliptical machine is the best way to work your entire body at once, did you know that you can boost your training sessions? With the help of a few hacks, this machine can help you lose more weight than you initially thought it’s possible. So, if you want to be thinner faster, you may want to take a closer look at the following 5 elliptical hacks that will help you shed pounds in no time.

1. The so-called “fat-burning zone” may not be that effective

Your elliptical machine may display a so-called “fat-burning zone” on its screen, making you think that this is where you want to go while training. Well, you’ll be surprised to find out that this “fat-burning zone” is not that great when it comes to real fat burning.

Why is this happening? First of all, your heart rate while exercising in this area is just around 60 to 75% of the maximum value of your heart rate. This will make your body burn calories from available fat. Even so, you won’t burn calories from carbs, which means that the effectiveness level of this type of training is far from being desirable.

If you choose to train harder on your elliptical, really pushing your limits, your body will end up burning calories from all over. The result is that calories will be consumed from fats and carbs alike, bringing you closer to your goal.

2. Make sure your heels are not rising during training

There are many people that are not aware of the fact that they get up on their toes when training on the elliptical machine. While this may feel more comfortable and give you the false sensation that you’re pushing harder, the truth is that you’re not doing it the right way.

Believe it or not, this apparently small gesture will diminish the number of burnt calories during a workout session. So, next time you train on the elliptical, pay more attention to your feet. Make sure your soles are flat on the pedals of the machine, instead of having your heels up in the air.

When your sole is entirely flat, you’ll use more muscles in your legs when pushing the pedals of the elliptical. And more muscles working means more calories burned in one single training session. So, in order to increase the effectiveness of your workouts, it’s worth bearing this aspect in mind.

3. Performing intervals are great for weight loss

Interval training is one of the best ways to make your body burn more calories. If you tried it in cycling classes or other types of training, you should know that you can adopt the same strategy when using the elliptical machine as well.

After an interval workout session, your body will have to work harder to regain all the energy you lost during training. This means the calorie expenditure will be higher, even after the training session ended. In fact, after such a round of training, your body will continue burning energy for the following 48 to 72 hours. If you ask us, this is how an effective workout session looks like.

To enjoy such an effective “afterburn”, you just need to adjust your training session for a little. Start by pedaling at an intense rhythm for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of pedaling at a lower intensity, so you can recover yourself.

Then resume your intense pedaling session, going through these intervals 8 times. Per total, you should work out for 4 minutes in this manner. And if you’re in for a real challenge, after your done with the routine, give yourself 2 minutes of low-pedaling recovery time, following by 4 minutes of intense pedaling. This will make you burn calories like nothing before.

4. Have fun with your machine’s resistance levels

Are you working out at a constant resistant level on your elliptical machine? You should know that even if simply working out at first seemed challenging, your body gets used to the routine after a while. So, you will end up feeling more and more comfortable with the resistance level you’re using. And this is not good at all. Feeling comfortable and having the sensation that the exercise became easier means your burning fewer calories than you did at first. So, you will have to do something to step up your training routine.

You can easily increase the difficulty of your training session and, implicit, burn more calories, by playing you’re your machine’s resistance levels as you train. No one said you have to stick to the same resistance level over and over again.

So, move the resistance levels up and down as you train. More resistance will make your legs work harder and a lower resistance will give you the chance to recover a little. By adopting this method you’ll end up having beautifully sculpted legs in no time, as suggested by FitTitans.

5. Maintain a good level of focus during your workout

Are you used to watching TV while working out on the elliptical machine? While this makes you feel like time is flying faster, the truth is that you’re not working out as you should. Your mind is focused on something else, instead of focusing on how to push harder and make the body burn more calories. Instead of watching the TV, it would be best to listen to some energetic and motivating music.

Also, exercising in front of a mirror can increase your motivation level, as you’ll see yourself training hard and looking great. So, having a good level of focus during training sessions will allow you to complete more effective workouts.

So, while the elliptical machine is a great piece of equipment to have around if you want to lose weight, you’re not working out in the most effective manner all the time. Respecting the previously mentioned hacks will help you get rid of those unwanted extra pounds sooner than you may have believed to be possible.