4 Reasons Why You Need a Regular Pedicure

We are used to talking about manicure and why we should do it, but one thing most people forget is the importance of pedicure. This procedure is more than just making your nails look pretty, it is overall care for your feet that affects your health. In the past, people did not get this procedure done, and those who did were almost judged by society. Nowadays, this trend is popular all around the world, and both men and women are interested in getting their feet pampered.

There are a lot of different pedicure trends, and one of the most interesting ones is the fish procedure – the process in which fish eat the dead skin off your feet. In this article, we are going to give you some of the most popular reasons why you should get a regular pedicure. Depending on your location, this procedure can cost between ten dollars and just south of one hundred. Invest in looking pretty, feeling beautiful, and taking care of your health and your body.

1. Confidence

Have you ever decided to put sneakers on instead of open-toe shoes? In the summer, many people are self-conscious and they avoid wearing sandals or slippers. And even when they do, the only thing they can think about is how their feet are looking.

When you get a regular pedicure done, you will feel amazing. Even though not many people will notice that you got your toenails done, you will feel better and you will have more confidence. Studies have shown that people who are more confident tackle obstacles with ease, they approach a potential partner without feeling shy and they are more likely to ask for a pay rise.

Some believe that this only affects women, but if you notice, in the summer, men who wear sandals after a foot treatment are more relaxed, more confident and they are overall really positive people.

2. Health

Some of the most common foot diseases include ingrown toenails, toenail fungus, blisters, and heel spurs. The reason most of these things happen is that people don’t take the proper care of their feet. Many believe that washing their feet is not important and that even when they shower, they don’t need to scrub their toes.

The statistic shows that every other person will have at least some type of toenail disease in their lifetime. So many of us don’t know what the proper way of cutting our toenails is, and 70% of the people don’t clean their clippers or scissors before and after use. It is scary to think that in one family, everyone uses the same clippers.

If you want to avoid these diseases and if you want to make sure your feet are healthy, you should go for a pedicure at least once a month. The professionals can help you with any discomfort you are feeling and they can even treat and help out with ingrown toenails.

In case you are experiencing any issues with toenail fungus, Restoration by Viva Nutra suggests that in addition to regular foot treatments, you should use supplements that will help you heal faster, and even prevent this disease.

3. Reduced stress

One of the main reasons why we feel a lot of stress is the tension in our legs and feet. Some people stand all day long, and they have jobs that require them to move or and spend up to 10 hours per day on their feet.

On the other hand, people who work desk jobs are confined to their seats and have to spend all day sitting down without being able to rest their feet. In both cases, our feet can get swollen and that leads to serious discomfort and stress.

When you go to a regular pedicure, you will get a foot massage that will instantly relax you. The whole treatment can last up to an hour and when you get a professional foot massage, you will feel like there is not a problem in your life. Once you start going to regular treatments, you will feel an improvement in your overall mood.

When we feel pain or discomfort in our feet, we usually think that we are just too tired. We go to bed every day, hoping that we will feel better the next, and we try and suppress the pain.

We usually wait until it is too late to ask for help and feet problems can lead to serious back injuries and a lifetime of pain. When we cannot walk straight, that creates a tension in our spine and we risk serious diseases, including knee, hip and back pain, and tension.

When you go to a regular pedicure, the professional will be able to tell you if you are in the early stages of foot disease. They will help you treat the problem, or recommend the right doctor that can help you out. The professional will also help you relieve some of the discomforts and you will be able to walk straight without having any pain.

Final words

These are some of the most important reasons why you should take regular care of your feet. If this is not enough, you should know that you will feel even more beautiful, confident and you can wear any type of shoes you want.

When you choose the right beauty salon, you won’t have to spend too much time taking care of your feet at home, and you will even save money. When we try and buy products on our own, we are not sure which ones are the best, so we invest in everything. In the long run, you will save a lot of time and money when you choose a professional salon instead of risking things on your own.

Your feet will always be moisturized, you can tackle issues like excessive sweating, and you will never feel discomfort again. When you get a massage, you will improve your blood circulation, prevent high blood pressure, and improve your overall health.