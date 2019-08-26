This Incredible Video Shows the More ‘Educational’ Side of Love Making

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

These images are amazing!

Have you ever wondered what sex looks like? I mean, not on a video tape in your personal collection, but what it looks like through x-rayed vision.

Here’s what sex looks like in an MRI machine. It shows us the not so fantastical side of sex and is pretty interesting. See what speaking, swallowing, kissing, digesting, and intercourse looks like under the medical imaging of an MRI.

Sexual Response Cycle

Sex therapists Masters and Johnson invented the Sexual Response Cycle, a term that refers to the sequence of events that happens to the body when a person becomes sexually aroused and participates in sexually stimulating activities, such as intercourse, masturbation, foreplay, etc..

Four Phases

The Sexual Response Cycle is divided into four phases: excitement, plateau, orgasm and resolution. They are all apart of a continuous process of Sexual Response; there’s no beginning or end to each phase.

Phase One: Excitement

Beginning within 10 to 30 seconds after erotic stimulation, this phase can last anywhere from a few minutes to many hours.

The man’s penis becomes slightly erect and his nipples may also become erect.

The woman’s vaginal lubrication begins, and the vagina expands and lengthens. The outer lips, inner lips, clitoris and sometimes breasts begin to swell.

In both partners, the heart rate, blood pressure and breathing are all accelerated.

Phase Two: Plateau

Changes in the Excitement phase continue to progress.

The man’s testes are drawn up into the scrotum and the p*nis becomes fully erect.

The woman’s vaginal lips become enlarged, the tissues of the walls of the outer third of the vagina swell with blood, and the opening to the vagina narrows. The clitoris disappears into its hood, while the inner lips change color.

For women who’ve never had children, the lips turn from pink to bright red. In women who’ve had children, the color turns from bright red to deep purple.

Both partners’ breathing, pulse rates, and muscle tension increases. Muscle spasms may begin.

Phase Three: Orgasm

The climax of the cycle is the shortest of the four phases, usually only lasting a few seconds.

The man experiences rhythmic contractions of the muscles at the base of the penis and ejaculates semen.

In women, the muscles of the vagina contract and the uterus undergoes rhythmic contractions.

In both, breathing, pulse rate and blood pressure continue to rise. There’s a sudden, forceful release of sexual tension, and muscle spasms in the feet.

At the Same Time

Both men and women go through all four phases, but the timing is different. Men usually orgasm first during intercourse, while women take up to 15 minutes to get there. So, the reality of simultaneous orgasms? Kind of far fetched.

Phase Four: Resolution

In this phase, the body returns to the normal resting state and can last from a few minutes to a half-hour or longer. It’s usually longer for women than men.

The penis goes back to its normal (soft) state. There’s a refractory period, where a certain time has to pass before orgasming again. This depends on age and physical state, etc.

The uterus and clitoris go back to normal state. Some women can return fast for more stimulation with additional orgasms.

Between the two of them, the swelling goes down, sex flush disappears, and the muscles are relaxed.

Enhancing the Sexual Experience

To fully enjoy a sexual experience, you and your partner must understand what your bodies are doing. That, along with great communication skills, makes for a great sexual experience.

Masters and Johnson

The Sexual Response Cycle was first proposed by William H. Masters and Virginia E. Johnson in their 1966 book <emHuman Sexual Response. Other human sexual response models have been formulated since then.

Sex Inside an MRI Machine

See what sex looks like in an MRI machine.

