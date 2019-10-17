Everything you need to know when getting a greenhouse

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Growing your own food is something that is becoming very popular in the past couple of years. With all the news of GMO and artificial ways that processed food is made, people are finally realizing that it is much healthier to make their own homegrown products.

Today we’re talking about Greenhouses and some of the best ways to choose one, so if you are interested in learning more, feel free to read until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

Greenhouses give you a lot of flexibility

With a greenhouse you will be able to grow a wider variety of food and flowers, and you can experiment with crops that you thought weren’t possible to grow. Today we have all the modern technology to grow even the kind of crops that require the most unique circumstances, so you can customize your greenhouse as much as you want. With the recent global climate crisis being on our doorstep, getting a greenhouse is a very smart idea. Feel free to visit www.greenhousehunt.com if you are looking for some clarity for your purchase.

Calculate the space you need

Some greenhouses are larger than others, but before you spend an entire fortune on them, try to calculate exactly how much space you’re going to need for the crops that you’ll be growing. Don’t just purchase the largest one if you are not planning on growing that much. Be real with your plans and expectations, it might save you a lot of money. If you are not sure how much space you need for the things that you’ll grow, you might want to talk to a professional and get some useful first-hand advice. Preferably, try to find someone who grew or grows the same type of crops at the moment.

Choose the right type

There are many different types of greenhouses out there on the market, and all of them have a different purpose, certain pros and some cons as well. Make sure that you are choosing the right type for your “mission”. There’s a lot more knowledge involved when it comes to greenhouses, and it’s definitely not as easy to choose one as you thought it is. They cost a lot of money, so don’t end up with the wrong type. Think about your decision and don’t rush it, making the right choice matters a lot in this kind of a scenario.

What kind of Panels do I need?

There are three popular choices for your greenhouse panels. Clear, diffused (opaque) or semi-diffused. This might sound very confusing to a beginner, but once someone explains it to you, it isn’t that complicated. These terms basically explain how much light your plants will be getting. If you are growing something that requires a lot of light, make sure to get the clear ones. If you are growing a crop that requires less light, make sure to get the diffused panels. If you need the perfect combination between those two, you can get the semi-diffused ones since they basically allow light but to a lesser amount.