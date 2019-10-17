Why So Many People Are Replacing Traditional Medicine With CBD

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cannabidiol, CBD for short, is the new wonder medicine that’s taking over the pharmaceutical market. Although it was once believed to create the same high as THC and marijuana with minimal benefits, both clinical and anecdotal research have proven this misconception to be false. Instead, it’s generated a health phenomenon that has many people giving up their prescriptions medications altogether.

In fact, a recent study revealed that as many as half of all patients who use CBD have given up their prescriptions in favor of CBD. The Brightfield Group performed a survey of nearly 2,400 registered Hello MD users to determine their loyalty to the supplement. They found that 42 percent said they no longer felt the need to use their prescription medications because CBD handled all their symptoms.

The most common medications that were dumped included those for depression, insomnia, anxiety, and joint pain. A whopping 80 percent said that they not only consumed CBD weekly for the treatment of these illnesses but that they found them to be very or extremely effective in treating them.

About 52 percent also said that CBD was actually more effective than their prescription in treating various ailments. The reasons varied, but it was also clear that individuals appreciated the fact that CBD is more affordable than many prescription medications.

It’s important to note that not all completely gave up their prescription medications. About 57 percent said that they used CBD and pharma products together in order to get a more effective result. They were also more likely to report that CBD was effective when used in combination with their prescription medications. This indicates that CBD won’t fully replace prescription medication, but it certainly can aid in the effectiveness.

CBD Provides Many Health and Wellness Benefits

The health and wellness advantages of using CBD daily are many. According to those surveyed, more than 40 percent are using CBD daily in order to treat various medical conditions. The conditions CBD helps treats include:

Anxiety (66 percent)

Insomnia (59 percent)

Joint Pain (49 percent)

Depression (44 percent)

Muscle tension or strain (32 percent)

Migraine headaches (32 percent)

Severe or chronic pain (28 percent)

Arthritis (26 percent)

Nausea (23 percent)

As you can imagine, those suffering from chronic pain, illnesses, or mental health conditions received great comfort from the use of CBD.

Research on the effectiveness of CBD is minimal, but it’s believed that all the benefits come as a result of its interaction with the endocannabinoid system. This system is connected to the central nervous system and is responsible for receiving signals of pain and stress. According to https://penguincbd.com, CBD works to dull some of these receptors and eliminate or reduce the symptoms significantly.

CBD Much More Effective Than Many Medications

Survey respondents were asked to identify just how effective CBD was at relieving the symptoms of conditions listed above. More than two-thirds said that it was significantly more effective than over-the-counter products.

Patients said they often turned first to CBD rather than ibuprofen or acetaminophen, natural remedies, ointments and topicals, and more products alongside prescription painkillers, anti-anxiety meds, anti-depressants, and sleep medications.

According to scientific research, CBD works similarly to acetaminophen or ibuprofen, a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) based on its reaction with the endocannabinoid system, as described above. Reviewers stated that the results were more effective with CBD than these over-the-counter medications, however.

What’s more, CBD seems to have many of the properties of prescription painkillers without the negative side effects. Those who take medications like Vicodin or Hydrocodone report symptoms of nausea and vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, depression or anxiety, and hormone imbalances.

Worst of all, they often lead to addiction. Prescription painkillers are reportedly the largest contributors to the opioid crisis and about 40 million people become addicted to painkillers each year. CBD offers a fantastic, addiction-free solution for the treatment of pain and similar symptoms.

Types of CBD Products Vary

Perhaps another reason that people prefer CBD over traditional medications is convenience. It comes in a variety of forms to best meet your needs. There are oils, tinctures, lotions, and gels that can be applied topically for muscle or joint pain. You can also put it in a vape pen or burn incense and breathe in the benefits.

Many people prefer to take it orally through CBD gummies or capsules. This form can be taken conveniently no matter where you are, so it’s discreet and easy to carry around with you.

CBD is also safe for children and pets, so you don’t have to worry about keeping CBD under lock and key like you do prescription medications. This is a huge benefit for those who are giving up their prescription meds.

The CBD Market Has Exploded

CBD is not going anywhere anytime soon, as evidenced by the frank explosion of the CBD market. It’s estimated that the CBD market will earn $22 billion by the year 2022, thanks to the popularity of the products and the new laws and knowledge surrounding the product. As information spreads about the differences in CBD and marijuana or THC, more states and societies are becoming accepting of the product, spearheading its continued growth.

It’s not about the money, however. It’s about the fact that CBD works, often better than traditional medications. This survey, among other studies, has helped to break down some of the barriers surrounding the commonplace use of CBD. It’s becoming clearer that CBD can and should be an alternative to certain pharmaceuticals we use on a daily basis.