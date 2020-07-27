Experience Local Culture of Northern Vietnam on a Motorbike

Hey travel enthusiasts, what is your definition of a significant journey?

Some may claim that the trip only makes sense when it can feast their eyes on a myriad of spectacular landscapes. Others may assert that a meaningful journey means taking a lot of fantastic photos and post them on social media for showing-off purposes.

Right, but not enough! Travel is not a race or a way to escape from reality. Travel is to experience and to learn. It would be pointless to go to a new land to merely admire the scenery for a few seconds without experiencing the traditional values there.

Why don’t you join a motorbike adventure and start the journey of discovering the beauty of traditional values in Northern Vietnam? It’s not merely a motorbike trip, it’s your chance to admire the beauty of nature in the North, immerse yourself in the local life, and discover the culture and history across the areas.

The Typical Culture Of Northern Vietnam

It is the diversity and abundance of each region that has contributed to breathing the colorful diversity into Vietnamese culture. In the eyes of international friends, Vietnam is attractive not only for its out-of-the-world scenery but also for the traditional beauty which is built throughout thousands of years of civilization.

As a vast land containing many historical and cultural sites ​​of the nation, Northern Vietnam is known as a promising land for those who crave for learning the Vietnamese traditional values.

The beauty of Northern Vietnamese traditional values is exploited through many various angles. There are countless records on the formation and development of these traditional beauties. But if you are not a bookworm, then this way of exploring may make you bored to death.

This is the reason why there are more and more motorbike adventures in Vietnam sprouting up, aiming at bringing the travelers awesome cultural experiences.

Discover The Beauty of Northern Vietnam by Motorbike

Bat Trang Pottery Village

The ups and downs of life may have swept away the quintessence of Vietnamese handicraft villages but the beauty of Bat Trang ceramics is still valid until now. Traditional cultural values ​​are brought into the product by the craftsmen of Bat Trang pottery village.

These products are associated with the simple life of rural people across the country. The traditional beauty is imprinted on plates, bowls, pots, and folk paintings as the daily lives of Vietnamese people are expressed in a subtle and skillful manner in each product.

When joining a motorbike trip around Hanoi, you are not only able to admire the “work of art” here but also stand a chance of making pottery yourself. Yes, that’s true! The view of discovery will be closer than ever.

Pac Bo National Relic Site

If you are a history lover, then Pac Bo National Relic Site should be included in your bucket list without further delay.

Pac Bo National Relic Site is located in Cao Bang- the northernmost frontier land of Vietnam. Cao Bang is not only known for the friendliness of the locals, but it is also a land rich in revolutionary and historical traditions.

Pac Bo Historical Relic with Uncle Ho Temple, Le Nin Stream, Pac Bo Cave and Kim Dong Historical Site brings special values ​​in history, culture, and science during the process of revolutionary devotion of the beloved Vietnamese father- President Ho Chi Minh.

Upon arrival here, visitors will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and hear about the heroic years of the Vietnamese revolution.

Besides, you can also admire the beautiful landscapes, and immerse yourself in the emerald water of the Lenin stream. The feeling of being in harmony with the coolness from the gently flowing water and seeing the fish swimming around will make you feel as if you were on cloud nine.

Tan Cuong Tea Hill

The traditional beauty of northern Vietnam is expressed not only in historical perspective but also in daily activities. Tea is one of the characteristics of the culinary style of the Northern people.

A one-day motorbike trip will take you to Tan Cuong Tea Hill- one of the most famous destinations for wanderlusts who want to know more about tea culture in Vietnam.

Located in Thai Nguyen city, Tan Cuong Tea Hill is covered with an eye-catching green color. Nothing is more wonderful than being immersed in the gentle and cool green that nature bestowed here.

Anyone who has ever set foot here confesses that they cannot take their eyes off the second-to-none beauty of this 1300-ha tea hill. And you will not be the exception for sure.

Dong Ho folk painting village

Dong Ho folk painting is a unique line of folk paintings dating from the Le Dynasty, originating from Dong Ho village (Bac Ninh). Taking a motorbike trip, you will be able to discover the hidden beauty of this village.

Dong Ho painting is the quintessence of Vietnamese folklore that is attractive and unique in color, layout, and frame. With completely natural materials, Dong Ho painting has a very special warm color that perhaps only Vietnam has.

We can find familiar images in Dong Ho paintings such as mouse weddings, pigs, and chickens.

Come to Dong Ho painting village to learn the process of creating a simple Dong Ho painting or buy it as a souvenir. Why not?

Conclusion

Now, instead of trying to travel as much as possible and taking lots of pics in a snap to post online as a trophy, it’s time you resurrect the true essence of traveling. Let’s choose your favorite motorbike and start your amazing adventure to Northern Vietnam in no time!