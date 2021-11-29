Fabian Kumpusch on How Globetrotting Has Changed His Outlook and Offered Him a Wider Perspective

Travel opens our eyes and helps us see the world in a different light. When we seek new experiences, cultures, and places, we train our minds to realize and acknowledge that the world doesn’t revolve around us. We begin to see how big and small differences can bring people together and promote a better understanding of the world at large. This is why people who are well-traveled usually tend to be innovative, compassionate, and tenacious, as they can paint a bigger picture with their experiences. Fabian Kumpusch has built his life and career around globetrotting, and here, he explains how it can not only change your perspective but give you a wider one as well.

F​abian Kumpusch is a travel and lifestyle influencer who has also seen success in real-estate and crypto. “I am very much an entrepreneur,” says Fabian. “And I believe that to move up in life, we have to seize opportunities that not only build wealth for us but also help us expand our sense of awareness.” To Fabian, success means freedom, and so, he has optimized his work to give himself the ability to live and work from anywhere in the world, prompting a lifestyle where he travels at every chance he gets.

“​Travel changes you because when we stay in one place for too long, our perspective remains narrow. How can we take a wide view of the world if we’ve never seen or experienced its various flavors?” This is the driving question behind Fabian Kumpusch’s quest for more. “When you meet other people who have lived totally different lives from you, you can better understand how to offer the world knowledge and expertise that makes a real difference.”

Here are five ways that Fabian Kumpusch believes traveling can improve our lives:

1. Traveling exposes us to new cultures and experiences.

One of the most prominent impacts that travel has on us is that it helps us experience new things in life. Even when we travel to a place not too far from home, we experience something new. We meet new people, make new friends, learn new languages, discover new food—the list goes on! According to Fabian Kumpusch, travel also helps us to step outside our comfort zones and push our limits with new experiences. This is why Mark Twain rightly said, “Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”

2. Traveling sparks our inner creativity.

It’s proven by science that traveling boosts our brain’s cognitive ability. So, when you’re struggling from a lack of fresh ideas as a student, an artist, or a working professional, a change of landscape may be all that you need to reignite your creative fire. “When you experience new things and face new challenges, you need to be resourceful and imaginative to come up with creative solutions. Such experiences result in the creation of new neural connections which you can leverage to generate fresh and original ideas once you return to your day job,” observes Kumpusch.

3. Traveling helps us relieve stress and recharge.

Traveling offers us a welcome break from a monotonous life of studying or working for days, weeks, and even months at a stretch. This helps us refresh and recharge, thereby relieving burnout, stress, anxiety, and a host of other ailments—both physical and mental. According to a study, travelers reported feeling less anxious, more rested, and in a better mood three days after returning from a vacation. “However, it’s important to remember that we shouldn’t indulge in activities during our travels that boost our stress levels instead,” notes Fabian Kumpusch. “For example, if air travel gives you anxiety, choose a destination where you can travel by land or sea instead.”

4. Travel boosts our physical health and fitness.

Traveling can help you cancel out the detrimental physical effects of sitting for hours behind a desk at school or your day job. “When you include activities in your itinerary that involve movement, such as adventure sports, hiking, climbing, skiing, surfing, etc., you can enjoy the benefits of a good workout while parallelly making memories and experiencing new things,” says Kumpusch. What’s more, there’s no rush of meeting deadlines or waking up to your alarm clock while on vacation, so you can sleep to your heart’s content! One study even reported that people who take an annual vacation are 30% less likely to die from heart disease.

5. Traveling helps us get a better understanding of ourselves.

Above all, traveling helps us spend more time with ourselves in isolation and get a better understanding of our wants, desires, likes, and dislikes in the process. “When you travel, you adapt to certain changes, discover your true strengths, and learn more about your personal preferences. These experiences are vital in giving you a better understanding of your own self, which, in turn, also impacts your vision and understanding of the world around you,” explains Kumpusch.

Our best work comes from our perspectives, and Fabian Kumpusch believes that globetrotting inspires people to think outside the box. “It’s so easy to assume things won’t work when in reality, there are places where new and different ideas work all the time,” says Fabian. “Sometimes, it takes going someplace new to see something innovative in action and adapt it for implementation elsewhere.” To Fabian, it’s all about exchange and idea-sharing that supersedes borders.

I​ncredibly grateful yet humble for the life he has built, Fabian Kumpusch believes that everyone should indulge in the experience of travel, even if you aren’t an avid globetrotter. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without the people I’ve met or the lessons I’ve learned along the way,” he says. “Our world is rich in culture and ideas, and this motivates me every single day.” A globetrotter, entrepreneur, influencer, and successful businessman, Fabian Kumpusch is indeed putting his new and wider perspective of the world into action every day.