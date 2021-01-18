5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About CBD – 2021 Guide

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has been on everybody’s minds for a while now. Thanks to the favorable laws passed towards the compound in recent times, there has been a resurgence from enthusiasts who have proven, and continue to prove, that this compound is worth all of our attention.

Still, as it happens with products like this, so much becomes said about them that it is difficult to separate the falsehoods’ truth. And over time, we lose interest in the end.

To ensure this does not happen to you, below are five interesting facts that we bet you didn’t know about CBD.

1. CBD is Not Psychoactive

There is a widespread belief among the general public that any compound that happens to be extracted from cannabis is psychoactive (in other words, it will get you high.) Well, we’re here to let you know that this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

One of the fascinating aspects of cannabinoids is that it can provide all the medicinal support you’d need from a cannabis plant without any psychoactive effects.

Numerous online stores, such as Treetvapours.com, have made it a mission to supply these non-psychoactive forms of cannabis extracts.

As you might have inferred from the above, when we’re talking about cannabinoids, we’re only talking about a specific kind of cannabis extract. There are over 160+ of these compounds, all of which are gotten directly from the cannabis plant.

These compounds are collectively known as cannabinoids and differ in terms of the particular effect produced on the body.

The main ingredient in psychoactive drugs that is responsible for getting you high is tetrahydrocannabinol, which is also known as THC. Therefore, during the cannabinoid extraction from the cannabis plants, THC is removed almost completely.

Furthermore, the legal quantity of THC in CBD products is 0.3 percent. Thus, you won’t be near to getting high. Although the legal quantity varies with countries no one in the globe permits more than 0.5 percent THC content.

2. CBD Is Bringing Revolution in Medical Research

Besides treating some basic medical issues like upset stomach, epilepsy and blood pressure, it is also effective against complex issues. Medical research also shows that cannabinoid products are highly effective against heart diseases, treating cancerous cells, diabetes and depression. Furthermore, doctors can also treat Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, anxiety issues, various skin conditions and much more.

In addition to all these disease treatments, cannabinoid products can be used against many other problems. Our body has special receptors for cannabinoids. Furthermore, our nervous system also has specialized receptors for this content. Therefore, the legalization factor has revolutionized the medical research sector.

Thus, now patients won’t have to intake bitter pills or heavy injections. Contrarily, small candies, jellies and oils will be used for treating different ailments in the near future. Thus, you won’t have to take heavy medications for even cancer and diabetes.

3. CBD is Not THC

Relating to the very first point on the list, we must point out that when we say that “CBD is non-psychoactive,” this is a fundamental property to differentiate it from another famous cannabinoid – THC.

THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, can be seen as the psychoactive cousin of cannabinoid. Whereas they are both present in the source plant, THC is the agent responsible for the euphoric experience many people report when consuming cannabis, while cannabinoid produces no effect.

In short, always have it in mind that THC is NOT CBD, even though they are closely related.

4. The Spectrums

If you’ve been following CBD for a while, you most definitely would have heard about full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and Isolate. So what exactly are these terms, and what differentiates them from each other?

Well, it’s simple. It all goes back to the presence of cannabinoids in the product and in what proportion. A full-spectrum CBD contains CBD, THC, and a significant number of other unique cannabinoids, while broad-spectrum CBD contains CBD and other cannabinoids but no THC. Furthermore, Isolate contains pure cannabinoids with all other cannabinoids separated.

If you have no issue with THC intake, you should go with the full spectrum treatment. As this spectrum has almost all the important contents of the cannabis plant, it brings maximum results.

Contrarily, the broad-spectrum products might be a slow treatment but it won’t make you high. Therefore, the only con is that you will have to go through a bit slower process. Furthermore, you also won’t get any entourage effect through this.

It is not easy to make the decision of selecting the right spectrum all on your own. Therefore, you need expert help and we can do so. Thus, if you want to treat a certain disease, a full-spectrum would be best. Contrarily, for boosting the immune system, a broad-spectrum is a better choice.

5. CBD – A Miracle Drug?

Lastly, there is a myth that CBD is a miracle drug that can cure all illnesses. While this is true to an extent, it is also grossly misleading.

Firstly, there is no miracle drug. And secondly, even though CBD has been studied extensively and found to possess many impressive therapeutic benefits, there is still so much to learn that we can’t, by any means, call it a “miracle” drug yet.

But for now, it can be used for the treatment of various ailments. Furthermore, this amazing drug is not only useful for humans but animals too. The pet diseases that can be treated with cannabinoid drugs include chronic pains, appetite problems, anxiety, inflammation and more.

So if your pet is having some problem, this tasty treat can cure them. Moreover, the medication is available in various flavors like a yummy steak. Thus, your furry friends will willingly take the medication.

Although a lot of research work is still going on despite that, a lot of medications are still available. Thus, several pets are also treated and their owners are highly satisfied with the results. Therefore, you will get highly effective drug treatment for your pets.