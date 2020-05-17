Celebs

Fans Thought Kylie Jenner Was in a Police Station Because of This Picture

by Wendy Stokes
Kylie Jenner has been in the public’s eye even before she became a billionaire. Since the debut of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner was there, and in the upcoming years, she changes a lot. In frequently posted images on social media, like Instagram, she is showcasing her body, nails, hairstyles, and her life, in general.

The makeup mogul has a lot of cars, and she loves them. One of the recently showed on her Instagram is custom Mercedes G Wagon, as well as her Lamborghini. She owns a Buggati too, with a worth of over $3 million.

🌈🤍

But something happened that made fans believe she has taken a mugshot, and it was actually her driver’s license. While some were in disbelief over how did she manage to look stunning, others were mistakenly thinking she was in the police station.

🤍🤍🚙💨

Some of the comments were, “I thought this was a mugshot at first…🤣” and the other one replied with, “Me tooo hahha and I was bouta say this the best mug shot evvver.” Another social media user wrote, “I was like oh she late to that mugshot trend 😂 but it’s just a driver’s license,” while others questioned what could be the possible reason for her ending up in jail.

Wendy Stokes

