5 Tips for Your First Ski Trip Ever

You did it. You have booked your first ever ski trip. We can already assure you that it will be a great experience and a trip you will remember forever. But do not forget; a ski trip requires planning, especially when you have booked this adventure for the first time. You might have some questions, such as: “What should I expect? What will happen during my ski holidays? What do I need to pack for my first ski trip?” That’s why we want to give some tips for first-time skiers. If your first ski trip will be a great adventure, you might book your second one straight away.

1. Be prepared

Planning for a ski trip is exciting. You have chosen your new ski resort and the rooms are booked. Prepare for the next step: make a packing list. Probably the first thing you should think about is packing the ski clothes. That is a good idea but also think about your health. Be sure you are fit before going on a ski trip. You will spend most of the day outside exercising on your skis. You will use muscles which you did not know you had. That is why we advise you to do some physical activities at home before the trip. You do not have to go to the gym, around the house you can do the necessary exercises to get fit as well. Wear your running shoes and do some running. Squats are good for your leg muscles, which will help you to keep you on your feet for longer.

2. Ski lessons

First of all, let one thing be sure: nobody is able to learn how to ski in a few hours. It might even take a lifetime. Most professional skiers are still learning some new techniques. After your arrival, start following some lessons from a professional trainer. At any age you can learn to ski. You must know that during your first lessons you will fall down, a lot. Also, it is not easy to stand up. But after a few days of exercising these problems should be gone. To learn the basics, most of the beginners are taking a full week’s worth of ski lessons. Once you know how to ski, you will find out that it is an enjoyable activity. Being outside, enjoying the fresh mountain air and the atmosphere. What do you want more?

3. Lift pass

Let us be honest, a first ski trip is expensive. You have to buy a lot of things. That is why people start to think about ways they can save some money. If you are a beginner and start to follow lessons, you will find out that a lift pass is free. It is included in your package of lessons. Even, as a beginner, you do not always need a lift pass. Your teacher or ski school knows the areas where you can enter and enjoy skiing. If you’ve taken the necessary lessons and you are becoming an intermediate, you can buy a lift pass. We advise you to buy multi-day tickets instead of single-day tickets, it will save you money.

4. Ski clothes

Your first ski trip means it’s probably also the first-time you’re wearing ski clothes. A suitcase with light summer clothes, a swimsuit and some flip flops is easier to pack than a suitcase with heavy and voluminous ski clothes. A comfortable and breathable ski-suit made of good quality is the most important piece of clothing you need to pack. The right ski clothing will keep you warm and dry. But also go to the shop for some professional sunglasses, helmets, ski socks, gloves and hats at Logomutsen.nl. Next to packing ski clothes, don’t forget to bring some casual clothes to wear during the evenings. In the evenings it will get colder, so be sure to choose some warm clothes like sweaters and a jacket. Or wear different layers, so you don’t get a cold. Another possibility is to rent ski clothing. Before buying your equipment, you can rent some clothes, which gives you a chance to try skiing. Do not forget small things like lip protection and medical kits.

5. Avoid sunburn

Did you know you will sunburn easier during a ski trip than during a beach holiday? There are two causes of getting sunburnt quickly during a ski trip. First of all, the snow reflects sunlight upwards and second of all, the atmosphere is thinner, which means ultraviolet rays are more powerful. Ultraviolet rays are so strong, they can even penetrate the clouds on cloudy days. That’s why you burn so easily on the slopes! To avoid skin and eye damage we advise you to buy good quality sunglasses and goggles. The lenses of the glasses and goggles have to protect your eyes from the strong ultraviolet rays. Besides this, it is also important to use sunscreen with a high SPF. This means an SPF of 30 or 50. Use the sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside. Do not forget to reapply the sunscreen during your day at the slopes.

You are probably very excited for this new experience. We hope that our tips have prepared you for your first ski trip. Do not worry, even if you will forget some of your items, you will be able to rent or buy it at the ski destination. Enjoy your holidays at the slopes.