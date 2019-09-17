What Size of Air Conditioner Do I Need for My Apartment?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Installing a perfect air conditioner is challenging work. Most of the time, people are sensitive to a hot climate, or they don’t bear to live with that high temperature. So, they bite the bullets and decide to buy an air conditioner for their home or for a specific room of their apartment.

Buying the reliable air conditioner from a licensed company is always followed after deciding that how much should be a size of the condition is appropriate for that particular apartment. Now, a days internet has access to every sort of problem so you can find the best reliable companies from this website.

Moreover, this website can also give you the right guide for:

the size of air conditioners available and appropriate of the particular area keeping in mind the sq.feet area of that place,

common temperature of that place,

other rooms or any additional place attached to that place without doors, etc.

Installing the wrong size of air conditioner can cause many problems. Sometimes people choose a big size air conditioner thinking that it will cool the room fastly. But it is a totally wrong conception. The big air conditioner can although cause fast cooling, but also it will surely give you the sensation of cold, clammy and damp feeling.

This is because the air conditioners not only decrease the temperature of a room up to certain constant temperature but also shifts the hot air upside towards the roof. This process removes the humidity and heat from the air of the room.

So, it is necessary to install the most appropriate air conditioner in your apartment. There are two steps which can lead you to the successfully chosen best-sized air conditioner.

1ST STEP:

CHOOSE THE CAPACITY OF A/C ACCORDING TO THE SQ.FEET OF YOUR PLACE:

Measuring your room’s length and breadth in sq.feet helps you to get the best area of your place by which you can estimate the best capacity of your air conditioner.

It can be done by taking the right size of your room and if there is any other room or compartment attach with that room having no doors between them, its size. Then there is the chart given by which you can choose the right air conditioner with appropriate capacity according to your place:

AREA TO BE COOLED (sq. feet) → CAPACITY NEEDED (BTUs per hour) 100 up to 150 5,000 150 up to 250 6,000 250 up to 300 7,000 300 up to 350 8,000 350 up to 400 9,000 400 up to 450 10,000 450 up to 550 12,000 550 up to 700 14,000 700 up to 1,000 18,000 1,000 up to 1,200 21,000 1,200 up to 1,400 23,000 1,400 up to 1,500 24,000 1,500 up to 2,000 30,000 2,000 up to 2,500 34,000

People expect much more capable of air conditioners as compare to the original one which can work properly.

2ND STEP:

THEN CALCULATE YOUR ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITION OF THAT ROOM:

There are some environmental conditions of that room also which should be keeping in minds when calculating the capacity of air conditioners.

If the usual temperature of the room is constantly higher than the normal temperature of rooms, then 10 percent of capacity should be increased.

If the usual temperature of the room is constantly lower than the normal temperature of rooms, then 10 percent of capacity should be decreased.

If you are calculating the capacity of A/C for the kitchen because of imitation of a large amount of heat from the oven and other appliance 4000 capacity should be increased.

After calculating the capacity of your desire air condition on these two steps, you will never get a problem after the installation of an air conditioner except the problem within the air conditioner.