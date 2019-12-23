Friendship Goals – Reese Witherspoon’s Message to Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are definitely what true friendship is and what we should strive to achieve!

Since the filming of the Morning Show has come to an end, Reese Witherspoon had a lot to say about the whole process and her co-star.

On her Instagram profile, Witherspoon captioned an image of the two actresses with, “This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. 🥰❤️😍 She is one of the hardest working people I know.”

She further wrote, “To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers…. THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. 🎥 To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level – we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned. 🥰”

The picture is more than adorable. The two actresses are hugging each other on the black and white photo, and the picture is taken on the set. Many people in the comment section talked about how much they love the show, and some Instagram user even said, “You both deserve every award possible.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Brilliant and heart breaking! A beautiful show! Thank you for the continuing the fight for women and the right to our bodies.”

There was a lot of praise for their appearance and their friendship in the comment section, and we couldn’t agree more with the people from the internet. We love how much they love each other and how much they enjoy each other’s company, and we enjoy watching these two talented and wonderful actresses on screen.