Tips For Moving Furniture To A New Home

When it comes to moving, the most difficult thing to transport is your furniture. Sofas and shelving are large and bulky. They aren’t designed to be moved around.

If you aren’t sure what you’re doing, it’s easy to create more work for yourself then necessary. You can also injure yourself if you’re not careful.

With a little planning, you can make your move go much more smoothly. Here are some tips to consider when you need to move your family’s belongings.

Measure everything

It can’t be said enough. You should measure all your furniture. Measure the doorways that you will have to carry it through as well. And the spaces where your furniture will reside.

It’s too late to discover that something too big when you’re already carrying it. You could end up creating a lot of work for yourself that is unnecessary.

Moving is stressful enough, there’s no need to make it any more difficult by not measuring things.

Disassemble

Disassemble as much as you can. It may be tempting to leave all your furniture intact, but that just means it will be bulky and unwieldy.

By disassembling your furniture, you will be able to store it properly during the trip. And that also means it will be less likely to get damaged.

Most furniture has bolts that can be undone. Keep them together in a separate bag. Ideally, tape it somewhere on the disassembled furniture. It will be easy to find when it comes time to reassemble everything.

Remove any legs from couches and bureaus. Also, remove any wheels or Castors and keep them in a small box.

It is a good idea to keep a list of all the pieces that you remove so that you know exactly where they go, and how many there should be.

Use a dolly

Use a dolly to help you move heavy furniture. As a general rule of thumb, you want humans to do as little work as possible. Let the dolly take the burden.

A dolly will also save your back from strain and reduce the chance of an injury.

If you’re in a place where you can’t use a dolly, such as a carpeted hallway, then slide the furniture rather than carrying it. If you’re in an area that doesn’t have carpet you can put down loose cardboard or blankets, so the furniture will be able to slide.

Sell and buy

Remember, you don’t have to move your furniture. Just because you’ve owned it for a while doesn’t mean you need to keep it.

Consider selling off your old furniture and buying brand new furniture to go into your new home. This will make moving a whole lot easier. Change is good.

Of course, if money is too tight, then you don’t want to have to buy a whole new sofa set, or beds, for the whole family. But if you only have a small amount of furniture, or if money is no object, then simply replacing everything will mean you have one less hassle to deal with.

Professional movers

If you’re willing to spend the money, the best option is to hire professional movers like https://eaglestatetostatemoving.com/furniture-movers/ simply

Professional movers know how to move large furniture, and they take care of all the packing and heavy lifting.

There are many myths about movers breaking your stuff, but most of it is untrue. Professional movers stake their reputation on getting your belongings from one place to another in one piece.

If you want to avoid the hassle of transporting your furniture, then a professional moving company is the way to go.

Hire a truck

You may consider hiring a truck to make a move. This is an inexpensive option, and many truck companies are competing to get your business. The downside is that you will have to do all the packing yourself.

If you go with this option, make sure you have some people to help you. Recruit friends and family, or hire a worker for the day. Don’t try to do everything yourself as this will just make you tired and sore, and could lead to injury.

You may also have to do multiple trips. If you have a family, then most likely you have accumulated a lot of furniture. You may find that it doesn’t all fit into one truck, so plan your move to take several days.

If you have extra people who can drive, and you are in a hurry, you might consider hiring more than one truck. However, for most people, this is impractical.

Hire a trailer

Another option is to hire a trailer. This will be easier to load and unload, but you also have to make sure that everything is secure and well covered. You don’t want to be driving down the highway, only to discover your load is a little lighter than when you set out.

If your family couch is sitting in the middle of the freeway, you will have a very hard time getting it back on the trailer if it’s even salvageable.

You also need to make sure that everything is properly covered with a tarpaulin. If you have to drive through bad weather, you don’t want your furniture getting soaked. Wet furniture can take a long time to dry out. And then it will have a bad smell that can last for quite a while.

Use a PODS container

Portable on-demand storage or PODS containers are a great way to move lots of furniture. These are containers that you can order for moving.

The delivery company will drop one off at your house. You then load it up with all your furniture. And the delivery company will come and pick it up. They will take it to your new house, so you don’t have to worry about any of the moving.

You can drive with your family, in your own car, and when you get to your new house, the pod container will be waiting for you.

Simply upload it, and when it is empty, the delivery company will come and pick it up. What could be simpler? This is a very cost-effective way of delivering your household goods.