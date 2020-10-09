Here Are 7 Gadgets For a Good Night’s Sleep

Sleeping is important and we all need it. However, it’s not uncommon to experience some sort of sleeping issue. Whether it be struggling to fall asleep, not sleeping enough, or having a low quality of sleep, we can all struggle from time to time in getting those zzz’s.

In this article, we consult Isaac Abelman from YourBestPicks.com, on some of the gadgets he recommends to get the sleep quality you need. Isaac is an avid reviewer of tech gadgets and loves recommending quality products for the everyday user. Let’s take a look.

1. Sound Oasis GT-1000 Sleep Therapy Mask

The GT-1000 from Sound Oasis uses light therapy to put its users to sleep. After putting it on, you look ahead and gaze on a focal point of blue lights. And in no time, you are asleep. The science is based on meditation and self-hypnosis techniques which are meant to lower your brain-wave frequency from a beta to an alpha wave state.

For some, it may sound like a bit of mumbo jumbo, but it does actually work. If you find yourself having trouble sleeping or suffer from insomnia, this sleep therapy mask from Sound Oasis is certainly worth a shot.

2. Phillips Wake-Up Light

It turns out your body naturally wakes itself when exposed to light. Melatonin or the ‘sleep hormone’ is released when there is a lack of light (such as in the evening) and signals your body to relax and sleep.

Conversely, melatonin is reduced in your body as the sun begins to rise, signaling yourself to wake up in a hopefully refreshed and good mood!

The Phillips Wake-Up Light uses this science in the form of an alarm clock. After setting your alarm, the clock will transition from a soft yellow to a bright yellow over a span of 30 minutes. If that’s not enough to naturally wake you up, then an alarm will sound off.

This is another item that uses light therapy, and it’s a more natural and healthier way of waking up then being abruptly disturbed by a typical morning alarm.

3. Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you’re one of those people that need to listen to some sound before falling asleep, the Bose QuietComfort 20 is right up your alley.

There’s a lot of tech inside these small in-ear noise-canceling headphones. They already passively block out much of the sound, and then of course is the noise canceling part which actively reduces what is left of the noise. The result? All you hear is your music.

It’s perfect for playing tracks of white noise or other soothing sounds to push you gently into a deep sleep. There’s even an aware mode which when activated will deactivate the noise-canceling feature so you can hear what’s going on around you.

The rechargeable battery can be filled up in 2 hours and provides up to 16 hours of playing time. Enough for a full night’s sleep and a plane ride! The Bose QuietComfort 20 doesn’t come cheap though, but you can expect premium quality from a well-known brand.

4. Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor

Want to be able to gather metrics about your sleeping habits but don’t want to wear something akin to a band or watch around your arm? Well, you’re in luck. BeautyRest has a non-wearable sleep tracker that sits under your mattress and monitors your sleep.

It’ll measure your breathing and heart rate, and several stages of sleep including REM and deep sleep. On top of this, it’ll give you a sleep score which is based on how much sleep it thinks you need.

The point of sleep trackers is to provide data to improve your quality of sleep. The more data you give BeautyRest – including answering lifestyle type questions – the better it will guide you on meeting your sleeping objectives.

5. Blueair Classic 480i Air Purifier

The environment you sleep in is extremely important to your sleep quality. And it’s not just about noise or light. Air quality is key to a restful night.

Air pollution is linked to poor sleep, so it makes perfect sense that getting an air purifier for your bedroom will help you get a quality night’s rest.

The Blueair Classic 480i is fit for that job. It covers up to 434 square feet with sensors that allow it to adjust its own performance to keep the air at a healthy level. You can also connect it to your smartphone, tablet, or smart home hub.

It’s super quiet and energy-efficient thanks to the HEPASilent filtration technology, so it won’t wake you while it silently does its job.

6. Goodnite Smart Anti-Snore Pillow

Deemed a ‘smart’ pillow, this offering from Goodnite actually works during the night to stop you from snoring. It’s a great idea if your snores regularly wake up your partner.

So how does it work?

Using sensors to detect your head position, it will inflate to adjust your position and thereby reduce or stop your snoring. Using the mobile app, you can wake up in the morning and check how your snoring session went!

7. KikoSmart Wi-Fi Smart Oil Diffuser

A diffuser is a practical addition to anyone’s sleeping schedule. The science behind the beneficial nature of essential oils (i.e. does it help you sleep) is still a bit mixed, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a multi-billion dollar global industry.

And what better way to get into the market with a diffuser from KikoSmart.

This smart oil diffuser can be connected to your Alexa or Google home hub, but also has its own app. You can wirelessly control the level of misting, how long it goes for, and change between several color schemes.

One other thing is its design. It features a wood grain cover that has a sunflower design. It’ll look elegant next to your bed especially if you love earthy or wooden features.