Gelila Bekele Net Worth 2019, Height, Bio, Family, Career

Gelila Bekele is an Ethiopian model and actress, and her most famous work was Full, a movie she produced in 2015. She was on various covers like Essence, Allure and Marie Claire. She is also a social activist, writer, and humanitarian. Tyler Perry, a famous American actor and film writer is Bekele’s husband, and they have a son, Aman Tyler Perry.

Biography

Gelila Bekele was born on September 4, 1986, in Adis Abeba, Ethiopia. She has a younger sister, Anna Wrossetti. Bekele always wanted to be a model, and she succeeded later in life.

Career

She started to work as a model in 2006 with Ford models. She was discovered in Ethiopia, and soon her career took flight. She worked for Diesel, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, H&M, Pantene, L’Oréal and much more. She has worked mostly in New York and Paris. The movie Full is one of her acting adventures, and she appeared with Dino Antoniou. She has one movie on her own – Mai: Life is not Honey. She issued a book in 2016 called Guzo. It’s about the tribe lives in Ethiopia. She is also a humanitarian, and she is most famous for her project Charity: water.

Net worth 2019

Her net worth is estimated at around $2 million, while her husband’s is around $600 million.

Family

Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele met in 2009, and they have been together for ten years. Some assume they got married somewhere along the way, but it was never confirmed. On November 30, 2014, Bekele gave birth to their first son, Aman Tyler Perry.

Height and Body Dimensions

Bekele is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and she is weighing 134lbs. her bra size is 32B, and her shoe size is 6. Her body dimensions are 33-24-35.