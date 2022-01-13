5 Tips on How To Get Better Arena Gear In WoW Shadowlands

Shadowlands is an expansion of the popular game World Of Warcraft, that was planned to be released in 2019, but it was rescheduled for the next year. As for all the similar MMORPG games, leveling up and getting better gear is mostly possible through the PvP mode, and it’s not really different from the PvE gear at all.

In this expansion, when it comes to gear up your character, PvE and PvP have almost the same kind of weapons, so even if you are active in dungeons and raids, you also need to join some PvPs, so you can “claim and seal” what do you have. Surely, we are talking about the Shadowlands. The previous expansions work on the same principles, but they still have some differences, because that’s the point of playing these different episodes of WoW.

The best thing with action games is that you can practice the skills by yourself and accomplish the needed levels, so you can level up your character alone. But, another interesting approach is the professionals who are doing all of that for money, known as a booster or carry services. You may need to ask, how do they do that?

There are websites full of different gears and packs, and the player needs to choose the one that fits, and contact the agents. As soon as you connect with them, they may use the booster of choice or suggest something that will work better for your particular situation.

Once you claim your order, they will take over your game, and accomplish the given tasks. You can see more about how it’s done on https://buy-boost.com/wow/wow-arena.

For many loyal players, Shadowlands is perhaps the best expansion, as evidenced by the fact that it breaks the sales records of its predecessors. Also, although the original concept has been retained, this expansion can be said to have a more modern approach, making it one of the most popular among gamers and consistently earning the highest ratings due to the combination of features and elements.

And when it comes to equipment and weapons, there is not much to talk about, because it is not very different from the other episodes. But today we are focused on this very topic, related to WoW gear, so it remains to be seen how you can actually get better at it:

1. You also need to learn a little theory

It’s not enough to be a skilled gamer when starting a new WoW expansion. No matter how good you have been before you start devoting yourself to Shadowlands gear, you need to read a bit about the concept and the best ways to have better performance all the time. Find a good blog or video channel and explore the key differences. We are confident that you will easily be able to adapt your skills to the new situation and that you will give your best so that you can progress in the game.

2. Get some practice

There is nothing better than practicing things. That way you actually manage to detect what skills you need to master the game, but also what tricks you can apply to do it even better. In fact, you will decide for yourself which approach is best for you and you will be able to be good at what you do, ie, in this case, become even better at getting the right gear that will be useful in the game.

3. Collect Honor and Conquest points

This way, you can reach out to sellers who sell gear. Honor is in a way a currency that you can use to buy gear from PvP sellers and as you can guess, you can collect it through PvP quests. Conquest points are added in a similar way. You collect the collected points for various goods, which will help you protect yourself during the game. Honor points are accumulated on an ongoing basis, while conquest points can be accumulated and then reverted to what you missed.

4. Take advantage of Shadowlands

Unlike previous expansions, this one has much easier ways to upgrade your gear, although at the same time you have a lot of limitations. According to the rank, you can collect items that are appropriate to your rank. You will progress best if you follow the rules of the game, without trying cheats and similar activities.

5. Do not forget the carry services

We have already explained the way they work at the very beginning of this article. These are professionals who know what they are doing and are here to help you when you get stuck in the game. Therefore, take advantage of the benefits that are offered to you, of course, if you want or can afford them.

What else is Shadowlands known for?

As already mentioned, this is an expansion that continues the story after the Battle of Azeroth. You have five new zones, Bastion, Ardenweald, Makdraxxus, Revendreth, and The Maw. In addition to easier equipment collection, even leveling up is a much more interesting experience for players who are ready for new adventures. The whole process is smoother and more elegant than before, with more flexibility. You can also go back to the dungeons you have already passed, so you can get a better result.

Also, those who have already played the game, always have useful tricks for you, so we recommend that you follow their YouTube channels or read their blogs, to learn some of the tricks they apply.

It is always good when you collect points from your own activities, which you can then exchange for the good and other weapons that you can use further in the game, to achieve better results and easier progress. Locate the sellers and learn how to use your earned currencies, so you can do better gear up and be better with each level, no matter what challenge you face.

As you can see, we have not tried to teach you the exact tricks, because they are individual – but the practical approach is universal for everyone, so we have dedicated ourselves to it in this article.