Getting Back into Shape After Giving Birth

After your new baby is born, cleaned up, and ready to go home, you may find yourself losing some adrenaline and endorphins, which will get rid of the post-birth high you were riding on. The baby blues can kick in, and for 70% of women, symptoms arise within the first week. For example, you may feel ashamed of your postpartum body and the weight you put on during pregnancy.

Of course, birth is extremely stressful on the body, and any pounds you gained were absolutely necessary to keep your newborn healthy; if you’re looking to lose that baby weight, don’t worry. It is absolutely possible to get your pre-pregnancy body back with enough patience and hard work. Here are some tips to get you in shape after birth.

1. Start Slowly

Hopping directly into a workout and diet routine after you’ve had a child is extremely dangerous. Remember that you still need extra weight to produce breast milk, sustain your energy through sleepless nights, and to comfort your new child. There’s no rush to lose the baby weight, no matter what the media tells you. You can safely start exercise routines and diets after the six-week mark, so continue to consume 1,800-2000 calories right after birth to maintain your energy.

Crash-dieting is extremely unhealthy for anyone, but for pregnant women, it’s much worse. 63% of women wish to return to their post-pregnancy body after two weeks, which can lead to depression, self-image issues, and a lack of nutrition for your changing body.

Once you’re ready to get back into healthy weight loss, start slowly; take a short walk with your baby, go on a grocery run, or perform some light yoga. Your body is still healing, but by creating consistency early on, you will find sticking to a healthy routine easier down the road.

2. Core Work

Many women focus on their weight after birth, but consider your core; your muscles have been stretched out by the baby, the ordeal of labor likely led to abdominal strain, yet the core is one of the least appreciated muscle groups. Core work does not have to be strenuous to be effective either, which makes it perfect for your tired body. Start with big, deep breaths to warm your abs up, then move into short pelvic lifts. Once you feel steady enough, planks are a great way to build back your core strength. Performing these exercises every day will make you more likely to succeed with more intense workouts, leading to postpartum weight loss, according to momprepares.com.

3. Make it Fun

Working out and eating healthy doesn’t have to be a hassle. In fact, making your daily exercise a fun activity will also provide you a source of stress relief from your newborn. If you enjoy riding bikes, try out a new cycling class with fun, bumping music. Speaking of music, dance classes are a great way to have fun and tone up at the same time. Classes are a great way to find friends, build a community, and get into shape.

If you’d rather save some money, consider creating a walking group. Walking is simple, easy on your body, and it still sheds the weight. Use social media to find other new moms near you and create events to walk weekly or bi-weekly. You’ll still get the community of a class without the gym fees.