Health benefits of yoga

If you are passionate about yoga practitioner or are just starting out, you probably want to know about all the benefits of yoga. Here are some of the main benefits you can get out of doing yoga.

Improves flexibility

Better flexibility is probably the first and most obvious benefit you can get out of yoga. During your first class, you probably won’t be able to even touch your toes, never mind doing anything more complex. But if you stick with the exercises, you will gradually notice loosening and eventually, the previously impossible poses will now become possible. You will probably notice that paints and aches will start disappearing. This is not a coincidence. Tight hips can strain the knee joint because of improper aligning of the shinbones and the thigh. Tight hamstrings can lead to problems with the lumbar spine, which can cause back pain. And inflexibility in connective tissue and muscles can cause poor posture.

Muscle strength

Strong muscles have more uses than just looking good. They will also protect us from conditions like back pain and arthritis and will help prevent injuries after a fall. And when you build strength with yoga, you will balance it with flexibility. If you just went to the gym and worked out with weight, you might build strength but at the expense of flexibility.

Fixes your posture

Your head is like a big, round and heavy ball. When it is balanced directly over a straight spine, it makes a lot less work for both your back muscles and neck to support. Move it several inches forward and you will start straining those muscles. Hold up your head for ten or twelve hours a day and it is no wonder why you are tired. And fatigue might not be the only problem. Poor posture can cause neck, back, and other joint and muscle problems. As you slump, your body may compensate by flattening the curves of your spine. This can ultimately lead to chronic back pain and generative arthritis of the spine.

Prevents joint and cartilage breakdown

Each time you practice yoga, you move your joints through their complete range of motion. This can help prevent degenerative arthritis or other conditions because of unused cartilages or joints. Joint cartilage works like a sponge. It receives nutrients only when its fluid is completely squeezed out and a new supply comes to be soaked up. Without proper exercises, neglected areas of cartilage can eventually wear out and cause chronic pain.

Protects your spine

Spinal disks which are the shock absorbers between the vertebrae can compress and herniate nerves-need movement. That is the only way they can get their needed nutrients. If you do plenty of forwarding bends, backbends, and twists, you will keep your disks supple and healthy.

Improves bone health

It is well documented that any type of weight-bearing exercise strengthens your bones. A lot of postures in yoga require that you lift your own weight. Some exercises such as the Upward-facing dog help strengthen the arm bones, which are vulnerable to osteoporotic fractures.