7 Creative Gift Ideas for Anime Lovers

Watching anime is something that a lot of people cannot understand, but that’s probably because they never really finished an episode, or because they gave it a chance but they didn’t choose the right genre. The truth is, there are so many different animes out there, and even if you have the most specific taste, finding one for you shouldn’t be a problem at all.

The anime community is a lot larger than what some people think, and it’s pretty safe to say that it can be categorized even as a subculture. Depending on the country in which you live, you may or may not be familiar with this subculture, but we do ensure you that it exists.

Throughout the world there are a lot of shows, gatherings, and all sorts of different events dedicated to the anime subculture, but as we said above this doesn’t happen in every region. However, today we’re not here to doubt the existence of this community, but instead, we are here to help you choose the perfect gift for someone that you know who watches anime on the regular.

These gifts can be bought or created on your own, and they’re perfect for almost any occasion, such as birthdays, Christmas, or any other occasion. Let’s take a look at some creative gift ideas.

1. Monthly site subscription

Animes are just like every other TV show or a movie, which means that you need to have access to a certain platform to be able to watch them. Now, these platforms are websites are a bit different than let’s say Netflix for example, and although you can find some of them for free, we all know the difference between paid and free services when it comes to picture quality.

If you have a friend who enjoys watching this type of content, the upgraded gift would be to purchase them are a yearly or monthly subscription to a certain platform where they can watch without any interruptions and with good picture quality.

2. Anime T-shirt

A lot of people enjoy showing their interests and hobbies by wearing certain T-shirts that represent what they like. This is no different than anything else, which is why purchasing a certain anime-themed merch is always a great idea.

This can be considered the perfect gift because it doesn’t cost a lot of money, and it is guaranteed to bring a smile on the other person’s face. If you’re not familiar with such gifts, and you don’t know where to start, a great recommendation would be to check out My Hero Academia merch at myheroacademia-merch.com.

3. Custom-printed mug

Everybody uses a mug throughout the day, whether for drinking coffee, tea, or anything else. However, we guarantee that your room will look better if you don’t have a regular white mug, but a custom printed one that features your favorite character. Creating something like this is so easy, and it doesn’t cost a lot of money which is why we think it’s a great present idea. If you have a printing machine you can make this on your own, but even if you don’t it’s not a problem at all because nowadays you can find a lot of shops that offer such services.

4. A signature item

Every anime has a different main character or a villain, and they often have some kind of a signature item that is used either for causing good or evil. The perfect example of something like this is the signature notebook from the popular title Death Note. It’s cool to have something like the Death Note, or the Dragon balls from the famous Dragon Ball anime.

Now, these might be a bit more difficult to get, because you’re most likely going to have to order them from the Internet, but are still pretty acquirable.

5. Video game

Nowadays we have a lot of video games based on a certain movie, TV series and even animes, so if you know somebody who enjoys gaming as much as watching something such as Full Metal Alchemist or Dragon Ball, you know what to get them for the next birthday.

We’re not sure if you will be able to find a videogame for every anime there is, but most of the popular ones have at least one game based on them. You can either purchase a physical copy of the game, or simply a digital one on a popular platform such as Steam for example. Both ideas are pretty viable.

6. Playing cards

Playing Cards are amazing and they can help you kill your boredom, even when you don’t have anyone else who wants to play. However, regular playing cards are not fun, and you can get bored of them quite easily.

This is why we think that a great gift is to purchase a deck of playing cards that feature popular characters from the show that your friend or partner likes the most. You don’t even have to go for the regular type of playing cards, because many different unique ones allow you to play different types of games. A great example of something like this is the Yu-Gi-Oh playing cards, but unfortunately there aren’t a lot of popular shows that have such greatly developed card games.

7. Character costume

Last but not least, the best type of anime events, are the ones where people dress up in their custom-made costumes and create these huge gatherings in which a lot of people participate. It’s really common to see some of these events host a competition, in which a winner is chosen based on the quality of their custom.

If you have a friend who likes to participate at such events, and you know that they’re going to compete in the next one, a great gift idea is to purchase them a costume, or at least some parts of it that will help them come up with the best one for the show.

If you know that cosplaying is their passion, you can even help them by creating an entire custom-made costume that they can use for the next competition.