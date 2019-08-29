Guide to Buying A Private Registration Plate as a Present

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s always nice to get gifts for your family and friends, but buying a personalized number plate can be tricky unless they specifically tell you what they’re looking for. Even if they do that, you may not be able to find the one they’re asking for. Or, what if they haven’t asked for anything and you want a unique gift, in that case, a personalized number plate is perfect, anyway!

Personalized number plates have become really affordable in the past few years, but deciding on one that’s perfect for your family member may be difficult. Here are some things to consider.

How to Decide on a Number Plate

You don’t just have to think of this gift for a birthday. An 18th birthday party, or the big 21st, maybe valentines day or a wedding anniversary are other great times to buy a gift. Think about significant dates that relate to you and your loved one’s life, maybe include a milestone or a birthday.

Incorporating a person’s name may be a bad idea because the person you’re buying for may find that too personable. Instead, try a nickname of an initial, or maybe think about their career of choice like their entrepreneurial business pursuits.

If you and the person your buying for has an inside joke or a message that matters to them, you could even put that on the plate. Pay attention to the rules of number plates and registrations in your area, because some words or phrases may not be allowed. You may check out this site for options.

Can you Actually Buy a Number Plate for Another Person

Yes, in fact, it’s pretty easy to do. You don’t have to present vehicle documents when you purchase the plates, but the gift receiver will need to transfer the registration. The person you give the plate to will need to do that on their own time in the future. Also, when you give over the registration to the gift receiver, your name will be the ‘purchaser’, and the gift receiver will be the ‘nominee’.

If you want to, you can ask for the plate to be delivered to their house, or even to their place of work or a next-door neighbor’s home. So, if you feel uncomfortable about receiving it yourself, or you can’t get to the gift receivers house this is a great option. You can keep the certificate for a year, or the DVLA will charge you to renew it.

You may still be unsure about how to buy a personalized plate as a gift, and if that’s the case, you can call a specialist, and they’ll be able to walk you step by step. There are a wide variety of plates available, but be aware that your plate of choice may be pricey if it uses a popular name or initial.