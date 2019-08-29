527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People are finding it more and more difficult to stick to various diets that deprive them of basic nutrition that our bodies require to function properly. Everyone wants a healthy body, but a healthy body requires a lot of determination and hard work to achieve and maintain. Healthy eating is possibly the best thing you can do to prevent and control health problems such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even some forms of cancer and tumor. With hundreds of diet plans out there, it can become a wild goose chase to find the right one. Each and every diet plan promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages healthy living. However, some are very rigorous and sticking to it can become a very difficult challenge.

What is the 90 Day Diet Plan?

The 90-day diet plan is a diet plan that represents a four-day cycle of dividing food. This type of diet focuses on dividing certain foods during each day and sticking to that regime during a 90 day diet plan. This diet has proven to effectively throw off 50 lbs during the three month diet period. And while this diet is certainly going to promote weight loss, it will also accelerate your metabolism, improve your blood pressure, and even improve other key body functions.

This diet requires you to eat under a specific scheme which consists of:

Day 1: Proteins

Day 2: Starches

Day 3: Carbohydrates

Day 4: Vitamins

After 28 days have passed, the 29th day is considered an unloading day in which you won’t be anything and only drinking pure spring water.

There is also a strict time schedule when you can and cannot eat during the day. Basic food intake should always fall between 12:00pm and 20:00pm. During this time, you will be eating your lunch and dinner. For breakfast, it is preferable that you eat only fruits and eat as little as you can.

The Best 90 Day Diet App

Following this diet means that you have to understand what you can and cannot eat. Nowadays, we have apps that guide us through every aspect of life, and there are apps out there that can help us with weight loss. The people at 90daydiet.org have come up with an app that can help manage you throughout the 90 days. This app helps you choose the appropriate food products for each day and it even monitors your progress throughout the 90 days.

This app is jam-packed with useful features and functions that help guide you each day. It provides you with relevant information about each day cycle and it traces your progress.

It provides recipes made out of the types of foods that you can consume for each day and the recommended amount of intake. These recipes help you break from the monotony of the 90 day diet by diversifying the types of foods in your healthy diet. It’s equipped with statistics, charts, graphs, and tips that make weight loss fun and interesting. The app keeps track of your progress each day and constantly reminds you about your diet and weight loss progress via the monitoring notifications. Furthermore, you have 24/7 access to customer support that will help you with anything you need.