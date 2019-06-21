Makeup Bag: 5 Subtle Glow-Boosting Bronzers

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Exhibit A: I am not an expert on tanning, or anything even remotely having to do with tanning. My skin glows under those neon lights at the bowling alley. I am, however, sort of an expert (I flatter myself) on faking a healthy summer glow, when the last thing I am in actuality is healthy and/or glowing. Yep, I’m a bronzer connoisseur, and not Snooki-style — I’m all about all bronzers subtle, sheer, and “natural”-looking. Basically, anything that will help me to look less like I just clawed my way out of a mole tunnel. Whether you’re pale pale pale like I am, or just in need of a boost, these 5 bronzers will let the light in …

1. Revlon PhotoReady Bronzer

Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman created this bronzer palette for Revlon using 4 different shades, or “seasons,” of bronzing color. Use the sections individually for a monochromatic look, or swirl a brush and blend them all together for a flawless, light-diffusing glow.

2. Too Faced Bronzed & Poreless Pore Perfecting Bronzer

If enlarged pores are a concern for you, then you know that bronzer doesn’t exactly do the best job of covering them up. Enter Bronzed & Poreless, a matte formula with skin-smoothing properties that helps to minimize the appearance of pores and other imperfections.

3. BareMinerals Ready Bronzer

This anti-aging bronzer comes in three shades ranging from a neutral light tan (perfect for fair skin!) to a deep bronze. Packed full of antioxidants and cold-pressed carrot oil, the silky formula delivers anti-aging benefits and imparts color lasting up to eight hours. Better still, it’s formulated without harmful ingredients like parabens, petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrance and dye.

4. Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder

Both Bobbi Brown’s makeup artistry and eponymous brand are known for their natural, just-you-but-better formulas and shades. All three shades of this matte bronzing powder are formulated with balanced red and brown tones that exist in a true tan to avoid the orange-y Oompa Loompa look altogether, no matter how much you pile on.

5. Physician’s Formula Bronze Booster Glow-Boosting Pressed Powder

Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologically-approved, you can’t go wrong with this tried-and-true glow-enhancing powder. It goes on sheer and builds easily, and the ultra-fine texture feels like a product three times its price. It even comes with a totally useable brush that fits in a compartment beneath the palette.

Original by Rachel Krause