Hair Tips and Tutorials From Celebrity Hair Stylists

Looking back at some of the biggest events happening in the US and we can clearly see how celebrities worked hard to get their hair and makeup done.

Runways and movie debuts have shown us the good, the bad, and the downright ugly when it comes to hair and makeup looks. Are the hairstylists at fault for that? Maybe, or maybe we aren’t prepared for the weird and wacky styles.

We’ve certainly moved past Lady Gaga’s over-the-top styles and outrageous makeup. But as we saw at the Oscars, people have settled on more convenient looks and styles that make them feel whole.

If It’s Natalie Portman’s low cut or Billie Eilish’s green dye that grabbed your focus, then here are some hair and makeup tips and tutorials from celebrity hairstyles.

1. Prepare Well When Traveling

Anyone that’s on a business trip, or even attending the Oscars, will know the struggles of living a portable life. These events and business meetings ask of you to look the part.

But hairstyles and makeup don’t exactly have a long lifespan, so we constantly need to refresh and redo.

But as we saw at the Oscars, traveling didn’t stop Beyonce from looking brilliant as ever. And what tips can we get from her hairstylist? – to always prepare well and bring with you portable solutions.

If you prefer your hair straight or wavy, then you need to bring portable tools that will allow for last-minute preparations before any event.

2. Do the Bangs First

If you have bangs resembling that of Camila Cabello, then girl do we feel for you. Everyone with bangs understands the need to do then first.

This is somewhat of an unspoken rule that every stylist will tell you for free. But if you have as blunt bangs as some of the biggest names in the industry, then you have to take nice and good care of them.

Simply said, work on them the moment you get out of the shower. They’re ruthless to do but they offer so much in return.

3. Use A Lot Of Hairsprays

How do you rock an edgy undercut for hours without falling apart? Well, the answer is hairspray; lots of hairsprays.

If you remember Charlize Theron at the 2020 Oscars, then you’ll know what we’re talking about. Her stylist probably used a lot of sprays just to keep everything in check.

While Charlize Theron doesn’t necessarily have an undercut, her hairstyle does resemble one. On that note, we couldn’t help but admire Chrlize for her use of makeup and accessories to help finish the look.

Her Oscar arrival was one of the most legendary ones, and it’s all down to the hairstyle and how Charlize rocks it.

4. Add A Bit of Flair

Sometimes, we’re not satisfied with the length of our bangs and we cannot help ourselves but feel desperate for something more. Failing to find a solution to this problem will result in a bucket of ice cream and a spoon in the hand.

Sad times breed desperate women, and desperate women result in external means of solving this uncovenient problem.

While not exactly a bad thing, but a good solution to your problems could be a wig. It’s not unheard of for celebrities and famous people to wear wigs, so why shouldn’t you do it?

Buying a wig is nothing short of convenience and there are tons of places where you can do so. One of the ones we recommend it Klaiyhair.

5. Waxing the Problems Away

Everyone has weird spots in their hair that drives our sanity through the roof. While this part is very similar to the previous one, it is still different since wax is inherently different to spray.

If we are to combine a style with the use of wax, then our winner would be Gal Gadot’s legendary twisted ponytail. If there is a girl out there that can rock a ponytail, then it’s the Amazonian herself.

When rocking a twisted ponytail, the one first thing that comes to light is the endless struggles of twisting and untwisting. Simply said, hair goes everywhere when trying to rock a twisted ponytail.

We’re not entirely sure who does Gal’s hair, but we’re betting they know a thing or two about using wax.

6. Clips for Curls

For all of you wavy girls out there, this one’s for you. Prepping a wavy hair is one of the most complex things on earth. Say what you want but you’d have no idea where to start.

But, if you’re a person like Tori Kelly, then you won’t feel a thing as your hairstylist is one of the biggest names in the industry. Seeing that Tori has natural curls like many girls would wish for, it was only a matter of time before her and Nikki Providence got together for some styling.

Probably the most notable thing about curls is that they act very differently every time you dry them. It doesn’t matter if you use a diffuser or a dryer; curls are one of the most unpredictable things ever.

So what’s the solution? – Clips. Clipping the curls into different groups will allow you to easily create curlier waves when drying them.

While they might act unpredictably, they’ll still form a shape since you’ll be grouping multiple sections into one. The beautiful thing about curls is that they don’t necessarily have to resemble.

The random look is exactly what curls give you, so you shouldn’t really stress too much whether or not your curls are rocking the same wave.

What’s important when it comes to curls is to keep the shape reasonably tidy. You don’t want hair going everywhere, and to do that you’ll use clips.

These were some of our hairstyle tips and tutorials from some of the industry’s biggest talents. Hairstylists know a lot of things about their job, and these are the people that we mostly turn to for a solution to our problem.