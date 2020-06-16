In The Waters Of Portugal: Exploring Its 13 Hidden Beaches

Apart from the most exquisite dishes, the scenic beauty and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal is vastly popular for its beaches. Bordering Spain on the Iberian Peninsula, Portugal is a Southern European country with its borders quite unchanged since 1297. Portugal has some of the finest beaches that offer splendid views. These beaches have gained massive popularity and are visited by people across the globe. So if you desire to spend your evenings seeing alluring sunsets and waking up to heavenly beachside sunrises, Portugal is just the place for you. Besides, Portugal has the most incredible climate that makes the visit simply marvelous.

So let’s take a look at its beach wonders which certainly makes it a wonderful place to be at:

1. Praia Do Castelo beach

The Praia do Castelo beach is one of the most popular and finest beaches in Portugal. Located in the northern hemisphere, on the coast of Portugal, this beach has outstanding water quality and the finest sand.

Why Visit the Praia Do Castelo beach?

If it is clean and fresh water that you are looking for, this is the beach you should consider visiting. Apart from its purest water, the beach has some quaint spots that are unforgettable. One can also enjoy the best-grilled fish here with potatoes or rice.

What is special about Praia Do Castelo?

Not only does this beach offer some unrivaled views and the best fish, but it is also secluded and hidden. So not everybody knows of this beach which makes it an unspoiled spot where one can enjoy the day and watch a beautiful sunset at peace.

What to see and do at Praia Do Castelo?

One can enjoy the silence at this beach, pick a spot, and relax having a drink anywhere; there are sun loungers and umbrellas for that. Or one can have fun taking a stroll on the fresh, golden sand collecting shells. While enjoying the incredible scenic view of the sea, the magnificent hills behind cannot be missed.

How to reach Praia Do Castelo and where to stay?

There are plenty of hotels to stay near the Castelo beach. This beach has one of the most visited hotels with good staff and offers great food and service and is within 1 km range from the beach.

2. Costa Da Caparica

The Costa Da Capria is a resort town, which is full of life and although the place is just adored by the Portuguese, there are tons of foreigners that visit this place throughout the year. This beach sees a lot of crowd during summertime when families and youngsters come together here, thus, making it a safe place for families. You also get to enjoy a great nightlife here.

Why visit Costa Da Caprica?

The beach is famous for its massive and incredibly beautiful waters which is a perfect blend of natural scenic beauty and some of the most popular water sport activities such as surfing. The beach witnesses a lot of surfers and water sport enthusiasts every year.

What is special about Costa Da Caprica?

Apart from the nightlife and the massive crowd, this beach sees because of its natural beauty and water sports, one major attraction of this place is that it is a twenty minutes drive from central Lisbon. So you can plan out some interesting things to do in Lisbon, which is the hilly and coastal capital city of Portugal.

One just can’t get enough of this place as there are countless things to do here, in Lisbon like to visit the Jeronimos monastery which is a limestone-clad Manueline masterpiece, built for the Hieronymite monastery on the site of an old church. It’s where Vasco Da Gama and his crew spent their last night in Portugal before their expedition to India.

Or one can perhaps experience the journey in the famed “Tram 28”. The tram extends from Martim Moniz to Campo Ouique. It takes the tourists through some of the stunningly remarkable neighborhoods in Portugal like Graca and Baixa and the absence of any luxury in the tram is a part of its charm. Lisbon, thus, is home to some of the oldest monuments and beautiful parks that are perfect to visit at any point in time.

What to do at Costa da Caprica?

Costa Da Caprica is a mixture of traditional heritage and liberal attitudes. The perfect beach in this resort town offers some of the best water sports. Surfing here is very popular as there are constant strong waves from the Atlantic Ocean which are perfect for intermediate surfers as well as beginners. So one can either relax at this beach or go surfing or shopping as there are also lots of shops and cafes in this resort town.

How to get here and where to stay?

This town is a thirty minutes drive from Lisbon, which makes it a really popular attraction. Costa Da Caprica is a typical Mediterranean beach resort offering whitewashed hotels and apartment blocks. So you can find plenty of hotels for accommodation at quite reasonable rates here.

3. Pinhao Beach

The Pinhao beach is perhaps another gem of a beach in Portugal. Not only does it have the same crystal clear freshwater, but it is also tucked away at the bottom of the steep Ochre hills, which stretch along the coast towards Ponta da Piedade.

Why visit Pinhao beach?

The Pinhao beach is a true beauty of Mother Nature. Freshwater, pure sand, and incredible views characterize this beach and that is what makes it so different from the rest of the spots in Portugal.

What is special about the Pinhao beach?

The Pinhao beach although small, is no less in terms of scenic beauty. The stunning views and magnificent hills that surround the beach are just a treat for the soul. So, anyone who wants to reconnect with themselves, this is the perfect beach for rejuvenation.

What to do at the Pinhao beach?

There is practically nothing to do at this beach as there are no facilities here. So this beach is not for someone looking for loungers’ parasols and a beach bar. But if you are a nature lover, this is the beach for you, surrounded by hills, cool winds, and freshwaters, which just soothe the soul.

How to get here and where to stay?

This beach is accessed by a steep stone stairway, making its way down the cliffs in a series of terraces. There are numerous hotels near the Pinhao beach which are cheap and excellent, with great views. Apart from these hotels, there are hotels that are a few meters away from Dona Ana beach, neighboring to the Pinhao beach, where you can enjoy the best of both the beauties.

4. Praia Do Carvoeiro

Praia Do Carvoeiro is a beach in the infamous town of Carvoeiro. It is loved for the extraordinary rock formations of Algar Seco. The town sees extreme migration of tourists during holidays. The beach, Praia Do Carvoeiro is a small and beautiful beach with a picturesque village of Carvoeiro in the background. Multicolored buildings surround this beach, giving it a traditional and magnificent look.

Why visit Praia Do Carvoeiro?

This beach experiences a huge migration of tourists. It is popular for its water sports like kayaking and jet skiing. Apart from this, one can also walk on the cliffs that surround this beach. Thus, the spectacular view of this beach from the top is nothing but stunning.

What is special about this beach?

The fact that the whole beach can be viewed from atop the hills, is just a part of the fun here as apart from this, there is a spot for cliff jumping. Since there are no rocks in the water, one can jump off the cliff, dive into the water, and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

What to do at Praia Do Carvoeiro?

The beach is absolutely awesome and there are numerous things to do here at this beach. Apart from cliff jumping which is truly awesome and other water sports such as jet skiing and kayaking, there are natural pools too where water is beyond clear and perfect for swimming. So one can enjoy swimming, during high tides amongst the fishes here.

Where to stay?

Praia Do Carvoeiro is a well-known seaside resort where there are countless private villas, hotels, and apartments to accommodate tourists. These accommodations offer professional services and exquisitely unique food.

5. Tres Irmaos Beach

Tres Irmaos beach literally means beach of the three brothers. The beach owes its name to the three characteristic rocks on the beach. The soft sand on this beach is perfect for taking a stroll.

Why visit Tres Irmaos Beach?

Apart from the soft sand of the beach, the seawater is almost transparent with a unique touch of color. The waves on this beach are a bit rough at times so you need to keep an eye on the kids. The rocks and cliffs on the beach provide shadow and shelter where people usually sit and relax.

What is special about Tres Irmaos Beach?

The beach is usually less crowded. But during summertime, it is a bit more crowded than usual and one could get most out of this particular beach by visiting it in the morning as it is the time when its beauty is at a peak.

What to do at Tres Irmaos Beach?

The area around this beach is absolutely heavenly. The cliffs that surround the beach are majestic and magnificent. Walking upon the cliffs around prainha, meaning small beach, would give you a chance to take a lot of pictures.

How to get here and where to stay?

Taking a cab from your accommodation to this beach is much better than changing two buses from Praia Da Rocha to Tres Irmaos Beach. There are plenty of hotels and apartments in this area near to the beach where tourists can stay comfortably.

6. Barreta Island Beach

This beach is situated south of Faro. The remote ambiance and nature are the significant features of the Barreta Island beach.

Why visit Barreta Island Beach?

The beach is a calm and pleasant place where you’ll find a sanctuary for migratory birds. So this can be a good opportunity for bird and nature lovers. The restaurants at this beach offer some of the best seafood too.

What is special about this beach?

The specialty about Barreta Island Beach is that it is a small and secluded beach with no facilities. So one could thus connect with the inner selves here owing to this rejuvenating experience.

What to do at this beach?

This beach has a bird sanctuary where you will spot flamingos and terns. The place is popular for its calmness and quietness so it’s a perfect getaway for nature lovers. However, if you are looking for some water sports and fun, this may not be a beach for you.

How to get here and where to stay?

The Barreta Island beach is easily accessible from Faro as there is a regular ferry service from Porta Nova Pier. One can, thus, stay at a hotel in Faro, where there are several hotels for accommodation.

7. Tavira Island- Praia Do Barril

Tavira is an ancient Moorish town where the waves are gentle and can be accessed via ferries to the island. The beaches here have their own beauty, but one also couldn’t miss the monumental Moorish and Portuguese history so people usually head their first.

Why visit the beach?

The Tavira Island beach is the busiest beach with two beaches on the island on Tavira- Praia Do Barril and Praia De Terra Estreita. The Praia Do Barril beach here is home to several kinds of seafood and drinks. One can enjoy several water sport activities here. The best part about this beach is it is operational throughout the year.

What is special about this beach?

Well, one thing is that there is a ferry to reach this island and another is its white sand, which looks so beautiful that you couldn’t help but spend the entire day at this beach.

How to reach this place?

Praia Do Barril can be accessed via a footbridge from the mainland, which is how people actually love accessing it and after crossing this 5 km bridge, there’s a train to the beach, which is yet another exciting thing. This entire experience is truly superior and unforgettable.

8. Sao Rafael beach

Surrounded by red-orange colored beautiful cliffs, the Sao Rafael beach is one of the most iconic beaches of Portugal offering spectacular views.

Why visit the beach?

The beach is known for its beautiful sunsets and clear waters. Although it can be pretty crowded during summertime, it is quite worth the visit. Summertime is pure bliss at this place, where you will witness the beach divided into two parts with sunbeds on the left and on the right. You can bring your own parasols here.

What is special about this beach?

One spectacular thing about this particular beach is that it is far enough from Albufeira so it attracts fewer visitors than city beaches, but is also close enough to the city, providing all kinds of facilities. So you get to enjoy a complete tranquil environment with the best of amenities at your service here.

What to do here?

The sunset at the Sao Rafael beach is just breathtaking. But that is not just what the beach is popular for as swimming and snorkeling are two sports that are vastly popular on this beach. The water here is as clear as the skies and as beautiful as the sunsets.

How to reach here and where to stay?

The beach is located about 4 km from Albufeira and the best way to cover these distances is via a car. If you don’t have a car, you will always find cars on rent. Tourists can find luxurious accommodation here as there are some popular four and five-star hotels and villas with great services and facilities like indoor swimming pools and great views.

9. Praia de Faro

Faro is the capital of Algarve and Praia De Faro is the most popular beach in Faro. The beach is situated on the ocean side and stretches for 5 km. The soft gold color sand and the cleanliness of the beach are just ideal for taking morning and evening strolls at the beach, barefoot.

Why visit the beach?

The beach although gets busy during summer, there are numerous activities one can enjoy doing here. There are many shops, bars, and restaurants at this beach which offer some unique cuisines and drinks too.

What is special about this beach?

The special thing about this beach is that it is really close to the city of Faro. Thus, there are many facilities that one can enjoy. Although there is a lot of crowd during summer, water sports such as surfing and kite surfing are worth bearing with the crowd.

What to do at this beach?

People can take morning strolls at this beach as the cool breeze and the soft gold-colored sand are just ideal. Also, activities such as jet skiing and surfing are quite the trend here.

How to get there and where to stay?

Praia De Faro can be easily accessed with a car as it is the only beach in Faro that is accessible by car. The other beaches require ferries. The option of renting a car is also available here if you don’t have one. At the roundabout near the airport, you could see the beach sign indicating Praia De Faro. There are a number of luxury beach guest houses located on the beach for tourists, which also provide outdoor activities and renting options.

10. Adegas beach

The Adegas beach is perhaps a secluded one and is located on the west coast of Algarve which receives the full force of the Atlantic, so tides here can be rough.

Why visit this beach?

This beach has lesser facilities and is more connected with nature. Thus, someone who wants to relax and stay away from technology, this is the perfect place to go. You can see the wild side of the Atlantic Ocean here.

What is it special for?

The beach is special for its unspoiled natural beauty. Since it is one of the most secluded beaches, most of its natural elements remain untouched, unexplored thus unspoiled. So one could honestly enjoy the serene beauty of this beach.

What to do at this beach?

If you are an adventure freak, then this may not be the beach for you as there are no city-like facilities here, no water sports, hence the lesser crowd. But if you are a nature lover, then there’s no place better than this beach, which lets you enjoy its secluded beauty at its best.

How to get there?

The Adegas beach has its own parking area where tourists park their cars and climb down the wooden steps that lead down to the cliff side.

11. Praira De Armacao De Pera

Praira De Armacao De Pera is a very popular destination for Portuguese and tourists across the world. It is the main beach of the seaside resort of Armacao De Pera. It is a very long and sandy beach backed by many high rise buildings and hotels.

Why visit this beach?

The beach is the busiest during summer as people from around the world come here. Due to its size, there is plenty of space for everyone. It’s a vast stretch that’s widespread. The beach has soft sand for placing a pleasant tread on and the waters are very calm, serene, and transparent, making it an ideal spot for swimming.

What is special about this beach?

The large size of this beach accommodates water sports as well as fishing activities. The beach is still used by fishermen and you could see their huts at the back of the beach. These fishermen also use their boats to take tourists on a boat trip.

What can be done at this beach?

The big size is a great advantage of this beach as it is home to a lot of water sports like banana boat and stand-up paddle boarding or fly boarding. Thus, countless things can be done at Praira De Armacao De Pera.

How to get there and where to stay?

Car is the best option to travel in Algarve. While driving on the A22 highway, just take exit 8 pera. Follow EM524 towards Armacao De Pera. The beach is clearly signposted once you reach the village. Parking here is free. There are fabulous five-star hotels near Armacao De Pera with luxurious indoor and outdoor amenities. One can also hire a bike and explore the neighborhood.

12. Praia Do Amado

If you believe in “ridin’ the wave till the grave”, like all passionate surfers, Praia Do Amado is an unmissable place that you must visit before you die. Located near Carrapateira, on the west coast of Algarve, Praia Do Amado claims to be the best surfing beach in Portugal. But, there is a lot more to do and marvel than just visit this beach for surfing.

Why Visit?

Praia Do Amado doesn’t just attract the shoal of surfers but it also lauds of picturesque spots. Encompassing three valleys and its undulating and versatile waves, this beach definitely gives off romantic vibes. Families too frequently visit this place due to its easy connectivity. Therefore, Praia Do Amado pulls off being an all-around location for all types of people; the adventurous, the romantics, and also the family-oriented.

What’s Special?

Being one of the largest beaches, it has a lot of bays in its 1-kilometer length, possessing a colossal stretch of sand dunes enveloped on one side by magnificent cliffs. Such amorous visuals draw artists and photographers from all over the world. Besides, it has a number of fun activities to experience and frequently hosted international competitions add to the zest of this beach.

Things to do here!

Wild and adventurous activities such as surfing topping the list, swimming, jet skiing, wind surfing are just to name a few. Some prefer to admire the natural beauty of the beach, while others love to capture it forever in their wanderlust memories.

How to get there and where to stay?

The most preferred way to reach Praia do Amado is by car. Located in the south of Carrapateira, the directions are quite easy and clear to understand for you to reach your destination. There are innumerable restaurants serving delectable seafood and it is advisable to book your hotel rooms in advance, especially when in summer all the rooms get booked like hotcakes.

13. Monte Gordo

Monte Gordo is the best place for families to get together and enjoy their time. It is a hub for socialites and heaven on earth for the foodies! The sprightly vibes draw in tourists from all over the world. Monte Gordo is indeed a perfect modern beach resort.

Why Visit?

One of the main reasons to visit this beach is the food served here. The beach is topped with restaurants that indulge in impeccable and diverse cuisines. The lively atmosphere at daytime turns into a relaxed nightlife here as the sun sets.

What is special?

Monte Gordo is not a place that focuses on Portugal’s culture; it boasts of the multi-diverse cultures that have merged together at this location and made a new and unique identity of their own, thus attracting people of all ages, cultures, and places.

Things to do here!

One of the best things to do here is to relax. This beach serves as a picnic spot for children, offers a serene and calm atmosphere to those who just want to chill under the sun and is the best place for families to be together and enjoy. The food culture just adds as a cherry on top.

How to get there and accommodations?

Traveling by train is the most recommended way of reaching Monte Gordo from Faro airport. It is better to pre-arrange travel and stay as it might turn expensive if impromptu. Finding a god hotel won’t be a big issue as it has a number of premium hotels and lodgings.

Conclusion

Portugal is indeed an amazing blend of exquisite cuisine, a beautiful climate, and a romantic atmosphere with uniqueness in its tradition. Its scenic beauty is admirable and the beaches here are to die for. With nature at its best here and serenity at par, Portugal is a country worth exploring and adding to your bucket list.

References:

https://exploretraveler.com/things-to-do-in-lisbon/