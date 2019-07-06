Happy Daughters Play Video Games With Dad

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Fathers and daughters who game together stay together, according to a new study. Researchers found that adolescent girls who played video games with their parents (more specifically, their dads) were happier, less aggressive, better students who were more connected with their families.

The same results did not apply to the boys. Of course, we’re talking age appropriate games like “Guitar Hero,” not “Grand Theft Auto” or “Call of Duty.” I’m not the least bit surprised. I don’t think these results are as much about video games as they are about the importance of daddy/daughter bonding time. Back in the day, pre-video game culture, my pops and I bonded over breakfast. Old school.

Point being, adolescent girls need their dads, whether they are playing video games or chatting over Egg McMuffins. Hopefully we don’t need a study to remind us.

Original by Ami Angelowicz