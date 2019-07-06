How Duchess of Sussex Has Transform Since Becoming a Royal

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

All the public eyes are on the Meghan Markle for the past two years and her transformation from an American, popular actress to a British royal. Everyone wants to know how she managed behind the Palace’s walls.

Many magazines published reports of how Meghan Markle has changed since becoming a part of the British family, and if you want to find out more just continue reading.

It was hard at the beginning

When you enter a royal family, you must accept many rules and regulations, and every member of the royal families has his own duties. You must behave in a certain way, and there are strict rules when it comes to a fashion choice. We all seen in the media that Duchess of Sussex struggled at first with the dress code.

Her life with Prince Harry and her newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor she keeps very private; she shows her emotions in public, which is not ordinary for royal members of the British family, and she has her specific and unique way of dressing.

‘’The papers like to use the word difficult. I’d say ‘different’. It was hard for her. She did not have a support structure in place and she was getting used to living in a new country and being part of a very unique institution,’’ explained Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, and author.

Meghan Markle is learning the culture

Meghan Markle is nearly a one year in the royal family, she entered in May 2018, and she is in the process of settling and getting comfortable. She even accepts some Britishisms.

A well-informed source said that she says ’pants’ less, and more ’bits and bobs’.

Prince Harry is also in the process of changing. ’’Once a royal rebel, he now starts his mornings with a green juice and practices meditation; he has quit smoking and rarely drinks alcohol,’’ added Nicholl.

Home Sweet Home

At the beginning of 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved in Frogmore Cottage, which they got from Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. The famous couple has been renovating the five-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They even re-decorated the garden.

’’It is like their private oasis and sanctuary. It is lovely and cozy, and they are very happy there,’’ said Nicholl.

’’Their home is so cute and warm. The energy of the space is so much better than in Kensington Palace. It is a totally fresh start,’’ added well-informed insider.

