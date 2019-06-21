Braided Crib Bumpers – Why Are They So Popular?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Braided crib bumpers have gained its popularity very fast. There are various reasons for why this crib bumpers are great, so let’s get right away into this article.

Why are braided crib bumpers popular?

Many newly parent often have a fear of hurting their baby in some way, even when she is safe and sound asleep in her or his crib. Braided crib bumpers provide you baby safeness, as the baby can hurt its head on the sides of the crib. It also prevents their limbs from getting stuck in between crib slats. In addition to this, it looks adorable in your baby’s crib!

Braided bumpers

They are made from premium 100% hypoallergenic materials, so there is no room for worrying about many allergies that your baby can get. The bumper allows for enhanced airflow into and out of the crib compared with regular bumpers and with many colors to choose from.

Knot pillows

Knot pillows are an excellent thing for your newborn. As the baby grows, it develops, and knot pillows are a great aid in your baby’s growth. Also, you can use it as a decoration for your living room, and you can even rest your head a little bit if you want to. In addition to this, they are a magnificent toy, so when you plan a playdate, make sure you spread all of them around for kids to play.

Colors

We all know that every color has its meaning, so let’s dig right into it. The color pink represents a serene and calm atmosphere, and pink is an excellent color for a baby girl’s nursery room. Green signifies nature, blue is connected to the sky, and yellow is warm and welcoming.

House décor

The great thing about these braided crib bumpers is that you can place them wherever you want. They are made from soft materials, and you can easily bend them and shape them accordingly to your furniture. You can put it on your sofa, or you can even create a small playground for your children.

DIY

Did you know that you can make one braided cushion by yourself? All you need is a tubular ribbon that you fill in with cotton or some fiber filling. Afterward, you can start modeling id, and ta-da! Your braided cushion is ready!