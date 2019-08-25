Three Hour Orgasm Sent This Super Horny Woman To the ER

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Heaven or hell?

A lot of mishaps can happen during fornication. You know, carpet burn, cramp, getting stuff stuck up your bum, and much more. Most of these little accidents cause pain and maybe a trip to the doctor, but nothing more serious.

This Seattle woman wasn’t in pain, though… she just couldn’t stop cumming! You’ve heard of one of the side effects of male enhancement drugs being a four hour long boner, but imagine spurting that long!

There are a lot of things we still don’t know about the human body, and that includes our genitals. Even with all the scientific advancements and knowledge our private parts still sometimes go on the fritz. Can you imagine being the medical staff who had deal with this woman’s screams and moans. I’m sure this is one tale that gets told at numerous cocktail parties… names redacted, of course!

Under the Radar

TLC’s show Sex Sent Me to the ER premiered in 2013 and I have never even heard of it which makes me really sad. It sounds a hundreds times more interesting than Here Comes Honey Boo Boo or Cake Boss. Apparently I’m in the minority with my feelings, though, because this amazing show only lasted two seasons.

Even though the title says it all, I’m sure you’re curious about the stories. In one episode a 440-pound man put his 110-pound girlfriend’s head through a wall, while another man arrived at the ER with a “broken” penis. Or how about a couple that copulates at a cemetery, but when the guy falls into a grave, he has to be rescued by the fire department and sustained head injuries?

Seriously. Who cancelled this masterpiece?

Liz and Eric

Anyway, back to the case of Liz and Eric.

Eric must have a magical dong, because when he and his wife engaged in some before work sex, the good feelings lasted much longer. He brought his wife to climax, but he brought her a little too high up. She couldn’t come down.

Apparently, once she started, Liz could not stop orgasming. The couple panicked and tried various methods of getting her settle down. “I started hopping up and down to see if that would do anything,” Liz recalled on the show.

“I started trying to drink wine to see if that would calm down my system. I tried just about every possible thing I could do to stop having an orgasm.”

(I’m just gonna leave a bunch of ??? here)

Reenactments

I like any show with reenactments for the audience. In this reenactment you can see Liz being orgasmic and freaking out while Eric is kinda useless.

Eric finally said enough is enough and brought his wife to the ER, but the couple refused to tell triage what going on until Liz was admitted.

It’s unfortunate there is no “Where Are They Now?” with this show. There are so many unanswered questions. Were Liz and Eric scared to do it again? Has it happened since? What made the gigantic orgasm subside? What caused it in the first place?

Having a three hour orgasm is a great start to game of “would you rather?” Like “Would you rather have a three hour long orgasm or eat one used bandaid found on the sidewalk?”

Read more at Glamour.

Original by Chewy Boese