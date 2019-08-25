This Is the Age Women Have the Most Intense Climaxes

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You can’t argue with the data

From what you see in movies, TV, and advertisements, it can seem like only the youngest of women out there feel good when they’re getting it on. Men can talk about being with younger women until the cows come home, and it can make women older than college-age feel pretty bad about their own sexuality. However, science has come to their rescue! A new survey out has concluded that women of a certain age are the ones getting the best in bed. Sorry, young ladies!

Some things get much better with age just like a fine wine

All Natural

The brains behind the Natural Cycles app, an app that coaches people on sex at times when a woman can’t get pregnant, decided to poll their users on their sex lives, specifically at what age their orgasms were the best for them.

Between the Sheets

Olivia Scheibelreiter of Natural Cycles wrote, “At Natural Cycles we love learning more about sexual health and behaviour. Having explored behaviour in sexual pleasure, habits, interests and more we have some very interesting findings on what people get up to between the sheets.”

12 Minutes in Heaven

The team found that most of the women they asked said that they want a sex session to last about 12 minutes or more, and they found that most sex sessions between partners lasts about 12 minutes anyway.

But the most exciting finding is just around the corner…

Original by Emily Hingle