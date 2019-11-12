Here Are The 7 Things They Never Tell You About Wedding Photography

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

They say the camera doesn’t lie. And when it comes to your wedding images, they mean it! Images and videos from your big day don’t pull any punches. You get to see everything in its raw form, up close and personal. It is always amazing how wedding photos ultimately turn out. They’re almost always different from what the couple expects. And that’s a good thing!

Here are the seven things that nobody tells you about your wedding photos.

You’ve Never Been So Concerned With How You Look

If you thought your Instagram selfies mattered to you, then you’re in for a rude awakening on your big day. Nothing matters more than what you and your spouse look like on the big day. It is your wedding, after all!

If things go well, you’ll do everything you can to spread the images far and wide. You send them out over Facebook, Whatsapp and email to distant relatives. If things don’t go well, it’s damage control time, and they’ll never see the light of day.

Photos Can Take A Long Time To Come Back After The Wedding

We’re used to things happening quickly in the modern world. If we order a book online, we expect it to arrive in the post the next day. The same is not true, however, of wedding photos. In my experience, quality photos take a long time to produce. There’s a good reason for this: editing. Your photographer will take hundreds of photos on the day of your wedding. Some of these will be duds, but in amongst them, there will also be gems.

The job of the photographer is to sift through them and hand you the best of the bunch. You know – the ones where your eyes aren’t closed, or you’re making a funny face. You can see more information here about the selection process. It’s annoying waiting around for the big day photos, but try to be patient. They’ll be worth the wait!

Your Cheeks Will Ache

Wedding day photos should come with a warning label: “may cause aching cheeks.” When you think about it, you don’t smile a huge amount throughout the average day: fifteen or twenty minutes at the most if you add it all up. On your big day, though, you have to smile for longer. Much longer. First, you have to appear friendly and chatty to all your guests. Smiling is advised.

Then you have to spend hours and hours standing for photographs, smiling into the camera. After that, it’s the after-party – yet another smile-worthy event. The last thing you want is a dour, sullen expression on your face, so your cheek muscles take the brunt of it. Don’t be surprised if you feel aches in places you’ve never ached before.

Your Engagement Photos Will Feel Like Chicken Feed

Engagement photos are a big deal, but they’re nothing compared to the big day itself. You’ll look back fondly on those carefree times. They’re gone now. Engagement photographs are mere chicken feed compared to the real thing.

Back then, you and your spouse could run around without a care in the world. Come to weddings, that’s all changed. Photos are serious business.

You’ll Fuss Endlessly Over Your Choice Of Wedding Photographer

Before you get married, you don’t give a second thought to photographers. But the moment that you decide to tie the knot, they suddenly become the most important people in your life. Never have you pored over so many brochures in your life.

Choosing a wedding photographer is a challenge. You want somebody who feels right when you first meet them: a professional who can instantly put you at ease. Finding that individual, however, isn’t always straightforward.

You Get Freaked Out By What The Camera Sees

Candid images are great. Really great. But they can also be a little unnerving. Why? Because you suddenly see what the camera can see. All those little quirks you thought you’d managed to hide? They’re right there on film!

After a while, you start getting a little concerned – freaked out, even. You realize that your photographer sees way more than you ever imagined, capturing all of the tiniest moments from the day in high resolution.

You Might Not Own The Photos Of Your Wedding

Did you know that you might not own the photos for your wedding? Who owns the images varies from photographer to photographer. Some will insist that they are the owners, while others will freely share them with you as part of the package.

Double-check the contract to make sure that it fits with your needs.