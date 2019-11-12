A Trip To The Penis Museum Is In Order

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Iceland is the place to be. Aside from the hot springs, the moon rock, and all of its inhabitants looking like sexy aliens, Iceland is home to the world’s largest collection of cock. The Phallological Museum in Husavik has an extensive collection of 209 peens and penile parts belonging to 92 different species.

You can catch a glimpse of whale, seal, and—for the first time—human dick. Yup, they just got their first Homo Sapien specimen, donated by 95-year-old dead man, Pall Arason. What a legacy to leave behind. I’m in! Who is coming with me?

Original by Ami Angelowicz