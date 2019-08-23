Here are the best face masks for different skin types  

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Our faces are the most noticeable part of our bodies. Keeping them clean, soft, and perfect isn’t easy. Finding a skincare routine that works for you is not an easy task and with so many choices it gets even more challenging. You can’t even fully rely on other people’s experiences as we all have different skin types. There are oily, dry, acne-prone, neutral, and mixed skin types and finding the product that perfectly fits your skin can take you a lot of time and money.

Face masks really became popular as numerous beauty gurus, influencers, and celebrities are using them on a daily basis. Almost every cosmetic brand has made its own line of face masks. Masks are especially good for the skin as they can have different nutrients and ingredients that can provide your skin the elasticity and refreshment it needs. Many people with both healthy and problematic skin are using them and here’s why:

They provide moisture and hydration

They can help you get rid of acne

Masks can reduce any blemishes and pigmentation

They pull out toxic agents from the skin

They can adsorb the extra oil from your skin

Of course, different masks work on different skin types and here are some of the best ones you can try.

1. TOSOWOONG PURE SNAIL MASK PACK

This may sound odd, but snail slime can be greatly beneficial. This Korean mask has anti-aging benefits and it’s not unusual to find snail slime in numerous different cosmetic products. The mask comes with a nice smell and will help keep your skin bright and wrinkle-free. You can read more about the benefit of several Korean face masks on this website.

2. CLAY MASKS

These do an incredible job at deep cleaning the skin. Anyone with an oily or acne prone-skin should try some type of clay mask. They draw out all impurities, unclog your pores and get rid of all excess oil. One particularly good mask you should try is the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask. It comes in the form of a powder that you should mix with water or apple cider vinegar.

3. PEEL-OFF MASKS

These are particularly popular as they can very effectively clean your skin from blackheads and can even help you get rid of acne. Simply put it on, wait for it to dry, peel it off and watch all your blackheads disappear. One such mask you should try is the Magik Organiks Wrinkle Therapy Peel and Reveal Marine Mask.

4. OVERNIGHT MASKS

People love overnight masks mostly because they don’t require you to spend a lot of time on them. You put them on, leave them overnight and wake up with skin free of toxins and dead skin cells. What a Melon Reviving & De-stressing Overnight Mask is a great vegan mask that you can find for a fairly reasonable price.

5. CREAM MASKS

Cream masks often have a very moisturizing effect and will help replenish and plump up your skin. These are best for dry skin. AcureBrilliantly Brightening Face Mask can do wonders for your skin!