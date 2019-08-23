Style Tips For Chic Sportswear

One of the many reasons why we love sportswear is that it’s more than regular clothes. We’re also firm believers that sportswear doesn’t just belong on yoga mats and the gym.
In this quick guide, we’ll show you how you can stay comfortable while still looking absolutely chic!
Balance the Look
The first rule of athleisure is to be able to balance the look with your standard wardrobe. So, you’ve got the choice to blend items, such as a sports bra with a jacket or sneakers with jeans. There are so many different combinations for you to try out.
The rule is not to go overboard with the sports pieces. It would be ill-advised to go full-on Pilates apparel and then end with a pair of heels. Also, the distractingly colored athletic gear looks tacky outside the gym.
Take note that it’s the sporty active look that you’re going after. Mix regular materials in your wardrobe with performance fabrics. You can find a balanced look at Insport.
Layering is Important
The layers are the most essential part of the look. A good rule of thumb is to either start with sports and layer over leisure or start with leisurewear and layer over sports.
If you’ve got a sports bra on, throwing over a chic jacket would be a great idea. Pairing any regular top from your wardrobe with a sports jacket can instantly make you more fashion-forward.
Play Around with the Material Choices
When you get into chic sportswear or athleisure, you’ll find that you get immediate access to a lot of materials. Athletic apparel is more centered on performance fabrics. These types of fabrics blend well with the conventional materials that are present in your wardrobe.
Of course, the main benefit of using athletic materials is their performance properties. Expect sweat to be whisked away properly in the summer and for windbreakers to be as functional as they’re styling when you opt to go this route.
Accessorize!
Don’t ever forget to accessorize the look that you’re going for. Accessorizing allows you to add more personality to the look. A fitness band would compliment any outfit and give off that athletic vibe, but other classic forms of jewelry like metal watches can go with the style, too.
However, there is a caveat to all of this. If you want to use classic accessories, don’t throw in random athletic accessories and vice-versa.
Follow the Seasons
Athletic wear also changes in the seasons. You can take advantage of this. Sweatpants can be paired with an oversized shirt and bomber jackets during the winter. The summer paves the way to denim shorts and sports bras. Athletic warmers and hoodies look great with anything!
The Cuts are Extremely Important
One thing that some people don’t realize about chic sportswear is that it still follow current trends when it comes to cuts. You can even get away with utilizing individual styles to have a more slimming effect, and you can take advantage of other cuts that show off your muscle tone.
Opt for Athletic Footwear
More often than not, your footwear can be the main highlight of your outfit. With the numerous athletic brands offering so many casual choices, it’s just so hard to resist! The great thing about going for athletic footwear is that it’s more comfortable than your ordinary set of flats or heels. It has better support and, not to mention, it gives you that slight height advantage.
This department has plenty of choices. But, if you’re first starting, you should grab a decent pair of all-white tennis shoes. These are a very versatile set of shoes that you can use with shorts, pants, or skirts.
Don’t forget about all-time classic favorites, like Nike Airs or Jordan 1s, that come in a single colorway. You can throw these on any outfit and automatically look chic.
If you’re looking for more color, a decent pair of running shoes in a hard-to-find colorway are cute if you’re in leggings. Oversized-bulky choices are also a great alternative if you want to have that balance.
Conclusion
Don’t be afraid to experiment with the style choices that athletic wear has to offer. There will always be something that suits your signature style. However, as with all outfits, make sure that you personalize it. Whether it be a headband or the way you wear your bottoms, it has to reflect the personality that you have.
You deserve to be comfortable and stylish; you don’t have to sacrifice either.