Here’s what Princess Diana Hated about Prince Charles

Everyone knows how chaotic Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was, full of disagreements and incidents, but there seemed to be one particular trait that Princess Diana hated most about her husband.

According to royal author Penny Junor, it was already on their honeymoon on the Royal Yacht Britannia that one side to Charles’ character bothered Princess Diana. In her biography “The Duchess: The Untold Story,” she reveals more about this royal couple’s unhappy honeymoon. “Diana was no reader and was offended that he should prefer to bury his head in a book rather than sit and talk to her. She hated his wretched books,” the author says. She also adds that “The Prince envisaged a wonderful holiday in the sun, swimming, reading, painting and writing thank you letters. He had taken his watercolors and some canvases and a pile of books by Laurens van der Post, which he’d hoped they might share and discuss in the evenings.” Junor concludes that their honeymoon was simply a disaster. “It was a disaster, and only served to demonstrate how very little they had in common.”

The author further reveals that Princess Diana was so frustrated that she destroyed her husband’s watercolors. “She resented him sitting for hours at his easel, too, and they had many blazing rows. One day, when he was sitting painting on the veranda deck, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she had destroyed the whole lot.” Even though Princess Diana was clearly desperate, Junor says that Prince Charles was more bewildered and that “He had no idea what was wrong.”

As for the second part of their honeymoon at Balmoral, Junor reveals that Diana wasn’t happy there, either, even though she told the press that everything was “lovely.” According to Junor, “She hated the countryside, hated his family’s passion for horses and dogs, hated the rain that poured down remorselessly; and she felt that her husband was avoiding intimate contact.” And as for Prince Charles, he “was mystified and despondent. He didn’t know what had gone wrong or how he was going to cope.”

Source: express.co.uk