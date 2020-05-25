Where Did Prince Charles and Princess Diana Have Their Infamous Honeymoon?

Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married in 1981, and the wedding ceremony was broadcast on television, with millions of people tuning in. They seemed like they would last forever, and the whole service looked like a fairytale. However, the newlyweds had a lot of problems, and when newlyweds enjoy their honeymoon to the fullest, things didn’t go precisely as planned for the new royal couple.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles went on a cruise through the Mediterranean and Aegean, cruising on the Royal Yacht Britannia. They were there for 14 days, and Princess Diana wasn’t at all pleased with the situation since there were many people on board, more than 200. In addition to all the people on board, Camilla Parker Bowles somehow managed to be present on their honeymoon. “On one occasion, [Diana] and Charles had been consulting their diaries when a photograph of Camilla fell out of his…Another time, when they were in formal dress for dinner, [Diana] noticed the prince was wearing a pair of gold cufflinks engraved with interwoven Cs,’’ said Penny Junor in The Untold Story. Cs stood for Camilla and Charles. Also, Junor shared how Prince Charles had “watercolors and some canvases and a pile of books by Laurens van der Post, which he’d hoped they might share and discuss in the evenings.”

“She resented him sitting for hours at his easel, too, and they had many blazing rows. One day, when Charles was painting on the veranda deck of Britannia, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she’d destroyed his painting and all his materials,” revealed Junor.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles eventually got divorced in 1996. Just a year later, Princess Diana lost her life in a tragic car accident in Paris, France, and years later, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles.