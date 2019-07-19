High protein foods you should add to your diet

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’re all constantly hearing how good protein is for us and how we should consume it as much as we can. Everyone from those who stay at home watching shows, to those that spend half of their day in the gym needs it. They are building blocks or our organs, muscles, skin, hormones, and many other things that comprise our bodies. Every day, you should try to eat at least one meal that has high levels of protein. This can have positive effects on your body such as lower your blood pressure, help you fight diabetes, and help you lose weight faster. Not only that, but this kind of food can help regulate your mood, strengthen your muscles, and regulate your hormones. It was even shown that those who experienced heart failure and who had a higher intake had better chances of survival. Many that love exercising regularly probably already know that it is necessary if you wish to build muscle mass.

Boiled eggs

We're going to start with the basics. I suppose many of you already know that eggs are stacked with protein and have a very low amount of carbs. It's the dream food for everyone who is physically active. It's best if you boil them, rather than frying them. One medium-sized egg has around 6g of protein and it's easily digestible.

Dairy products

Dairy foods have a lot of protein and a lot of calcium as well. Calcium is extremely important for our bones and many biochemical processes in our bodies. Greek yogurt contains almost twice the amount of protein that is typically found in regular yogurt. While sweetened yogurt should be avoided, you can add some honey to it if you wish. Chocolate milk is another dairy product you can drink if you want something sweet. It has carbohydrates you need after a serious exercise, and it contains a lot of protein as well. In fact, it has a great blend of slow and fast release whey and casein protein that is highly beneficial to your body.

You can always add some cereals, berries, and honey to your yogurt or milk in order to make a tasty, healthy breakfast or a snack.

Chicken, turkey, and fish

Lean, white meat poultry can be one of your daily protein-rich meals. They don’t have a lot of fat but are filled with proteins. Add some fresh vegetables next to it and you have a perfect meal. Fish is also a great option if you’re getting a bit tired of meat.

Seeds and nuts

These are a great option if you’re on the move. Just grab a pack of pumpkin seeds or pistachios and you should be good. Pistachios will give you not only the protein you need but also a healthy dose of sodium and potassium that are vital for keeping your nervous system healthy.