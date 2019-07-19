Malayalam Music: Things To Know

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Malayalam Music is something that not many people have heard about, but if you are interested in exploring new music, this genre is definitely something that you should look into. Here are a few historical facts that might make this type of music a little bit more attractive to you.

Malayalam is one of the hardest languages to learn

Not that this is a good thing when we talk about music, but the challenge itself is something that many people consider attractive. Malayalam is a language that is considered to be the hardest one to learn in the entire country of India, and probably the second hardest language to learn in the entire world.

What is the difference between Tamil and Malayalam?

Malayalam is a much faster language than the Tamil one, which makes it much more difficult to learn and understand. However, there are many similarities between those two languages, so if you are a fan of Tamil music already, chances are that you will be able to understand at least some of the texts in the Malayalam Songs.

Where is Malayalam Music Mostly Used?

Malayalam Music is mostly used in the Indian cinematography, and in all honesty, it is something that sounds absolutely amazing. The Indian Cinematography is something that’s not really popular in other countries other than India, but that’s due to the lack of marketing in their field. However, people that find out about the Indian Cinematography by themselves, often become fans of it due to the amazing soundtracks that are used in almost all of the movies, especially their blockbuster ones.

Malayalam Music is used at the beginning of each film, during many scenes in the film, and as ending soundtracks and credit songs as well.

What kind of a theme does Malayalam Music have?

Indian Music is mostly focused on happiness and cherishing life in general, but there are a few songs that have something similar to a “sad” emotion in them, simply because not all movies in the Bollywood Industry are always focusing purely on happiness and laughter. Bollywood is known to produce movies of all kinds, so sometimes the Malayalam songs need to be adapted in order to fit these movies. If the movie is more of a thriller, the music needs to be “darker”, and so on.

However, most of the Malayalam songs are with a happy and cheerful theme, as well as their music videos, so you will definitely have a great time listening to them, and they will be able to lift your mood up if you’re feeling a bit “down”. Indian people are known to be one of the happiest in the world, so their music is really expressing how they’re feeling as well.