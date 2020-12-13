Hosting Podcasting Training? Here Are A Few Ways To Make It Unchallenging

Podcasts are perhaps the most popular episodic series that are mushrooming with each passing day, thanks to the demand.

Podcasts are the perfect way to learn about one’s favorite topics. It is especially a blessing in disguise for those who are not that much of a fan of reading. There are plenty of varieties and options that are now available which makes them a popular choice amongst the audience.

There is a podcast for everyone. From business to health, comedy to entertainment, there are endless possibilities for podcasts.

It is not only the demand for podcasts that have seen a rise. People are now also in search of podcasting training. And as the supply increased so did the demand.

There are many podcasters who wish to initiate an online podcasting training but avoid taking it a step further because of the challenges they feel they might face.

To help you with the same, here are a few ways in which you can make podcasting training a lot less challenging and more fun for you and your learners both.

If you are someone that is thinking of offering podcasting training, chances are that you already have a decent online following.

This small following is where most training creators imagine they will find their first few learners (Aka, paying customers). However, what many of them forget is that their fan following exists for their expertise or views on a specific area, which isn’t podcasting training in most cases.

That’s why they must find their customers elsewhere. After all, finding someone that needs your help, your training, is the first step of helping someone.

Now, ask yourself, why would these strangers buy from you? Why would they sign up for a course by someone they know nothing about?

This is where building your own brand, establishing yourself as an expert on podcasting can help.

Doing this should be pretty easy if you already have one or more successful podcasts since you can use them as proof that you know your stuff.

However, putting this expertise in front of potential customers may be confusing.

You can always start with building a social media following and guest posting on the well-known (and trusted) blogs in your niche and in the podcasting niche.

If you can manage it, appearing on others’ podcasts as a guest is another great way to gain some superb visibility.

Let Professionals Create Your Learning Experience

Creating a learning experience today has been advertised as an easy task. While it may be true for basic courses, creating in-depth learning experiences is a completely different ballgame.

It requires expert knowledge of the principles of instructional design and human learning theory.

That’s why it is a great idea to collaborate with an elearning content provider that will provide you with the instructional design expertise you need to create an immersive and truly helpful training experience for your learners.

Simply lend them your knowledge and your own training/teaching material as the subject matter expert and leave the rest to them.

Doing this will not just make things easier for you, it will also ensure that your future learners and paying customers are getting an experience that they will love and knowledge that is delivered in a manner that boosts retention and comprehension.

Use a learning management system

The important point of making every training successful is to make it engaging and ensure that the audience connects with the content. If the training is not interesting enough, the chances for podcasting training to sell become less, thus resolving the purpose of you hosting it in the first place.

This is where a learning management system can be your fairy godmother with its countless features and utmost convenience. This cloud-based platform not only helps you to create amazing podcasting training but also execute the same at an ease. All you have to do is compare the many available and find out what works best for you.

For instance, when you compare Coassemble with Tovuti, you’ll learn that the two Coassemble offers a free trial and Tovuti does not. However, Tovuti supports mobile applications but the Coassemble doesn’t. You will choose the one that goes best with your goals and objectives. Click here to compare Coassemble with other learning management systems.

Research for your learner’s needs and expectations

One thing that you should keep in mind before hosting any type of training, be it podcasting or graphic designing, it is the need and preferences of the learners. If you are not offering what they are looking for, they would have no purpose to attend your podcasting training session.

While it is true that you cannot offer a podcasting training session that caters to each and everyone, you can still try to cover as much of their preferences as possible.

Your learners will probably be from different parts of the world, of different age groups, skills, and abilities. This is where the need for research takes place. It is important as it will make it easy for you to decide your course outline, the tool that you will use to provide access, and more.

Consider inviting guest hosts

Guests hosts can do wonders for your training sessions, especially if it is the famous ones. You can consider inviting guest hosts to speak on various podcasting topics.

This is not only a great strategy to attract more audiences, especially the ones who already follow them. It is also a great strategy to bring in a different perspective in your training. Each guest host will bring with them a different thought, more information, and of course more people with them to your training session.

With guest hosts, your training sessions can become more informative, insightful as well as entertaining. The three-pointers that can help you gain an upper hand from your competitors.

Conclusion

Hosting podcasting training is not a cakewalk, however, it is not rocket science either. Just make sure you are offering what your audience needs in the most engaging way possible.