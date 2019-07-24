How a Tattoo on My V Helped Me Finally Relax in the Bedroom

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It covered up her pain and turned her into a wild woman

Being intimate with someone isn’t always that easy. You could be so self-conscious about your body that the mood can be completely killed. If you’ve got something that you’ve been hiding, it may be best to just lay all your cards on the table and let the inevitable happen. Or you could take the huge step of getting it covered up with some ink. While that’s not recommended for everyone, this gal loves her new lady bits.

Her cherry blossoms are her little secret, but it’s not dirty at all

Kaytlin’s Story

Kaytlin Bailey looks totally normal from the outside, but she’s got a story to tell that will make you realize that you really can’t judge any book by the cover.

The first thing you have to know about Kaytlin is that she has a medical condition that caused her a lot of pain at one point. She wrote, “I’ve had a skin condition since I was nine years old, one that saw the sweat glands around my groin get blocked, infected, and inflamed. The symptoms manifested as grotesque boils that would pop and ooze puss along my panty line. I needed surgery because sometimes these boils would be so big and painful I couldn’t walk or do normal activities. They were like zits on steroids, those that went way deeper. My dermatologist would cut out the infected area and stitch me up.”

This condition left her with scars along her bikini line; Kaytlin revealed that she’s got an especially large labia. She really hated how her vulva looked.

Words of Wisdom

As Kaytlin got curious about having sex, she believed that her scars would hold her back. She asked her closest confidants what they thought she should do. She wrote, “When I was finally ready to have sex, I wasn’t sure how boys would react to my fat lips and all the marks. One of my aunt’s suggested ‘low lighting.’ My best friend, Pepper (who was also a virgin), suggested that I warn guys before they got ‘down there,’ to alleviate the shock. Another friend suggested I ‘just get him super drunk.’”

After meeting a boy on the debate team and getting on birth control, she was ready to go, but she was very wary of what her scars might cause.

Success

Her first boyfriend made her so much more confident about her body. Kaytlin explained, “We didn’t have any alcohol or much control over the lighting in his sun-soaked bedroom. He saw my vagina and was unfazed.”

So she decided that she would be a sexual creature from then on out; the men that she was with sometimes asked about her scars out of curiosity, but they really didn’t seem to care. Still, Kaytlin wanted to enhance what she had so that she wouldn’t even have to worry about what the next guy might think…

Pop That Cherry

She said, “Still, I had been eager to cover up the scar tissue for almost a decade, so I got a tattoo on my vagina the second I turned 18. I believed the artwork would divert attention away from my ‘horrific flaws.’

“I picked cherry blossoms for a few reasons. At the time, I wanted to work in politics. I associated the iconic blossoms with Washington, DC. And also, my ‘cherry.’ I was young so double entendres still seemed smart. I still think it’s a pretty flower that represents the beauty and fragility of life.”

Kaytlin loved her cherry blossoms; they made her feel dangerous. She explained, “It’s a sneaky reminder that I’m a rabble rouser, a rebel, a bit of a basket case. Which I think is a fair warning that I have no intention of playing by the rules.”

Taking a Risk

Kaytlin doesn’t recommend that every person who has issues with their genitals get tattooed down there. It hurts pretty bad, and it’s permanent. She said about her cherry blossoms, “I am likely not alone in feeling unloveable because of a physical flaw. I decided to permanently mark my body with cherry blossoms. I picked the right image for the way I’ve chosen to live—I push boundaries and take risks. Although life is fragile, it isn’t very serious. I don’t regret it.”

Original by Emily Hingle