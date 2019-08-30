How Did Custom Patches Become a Part of the Moto Culture?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You have probably seen them a hundred times. Bikers wearing leather jackets adorned with a lot of colorful patches­. While these patches serve decorative purposes, they are also used to convey a message only known to bikers. A patch can tell you all kinds of things, such as which club he belongs to and activities he has participated in. A biker club often has its own clubhouse, members and motto. Without a biker patch, one cannot be recognized as a true motorcycle club member. This article is going to focus on answering all your questions about biker patches.

What are biker patches?

Biker patches are worn by members of a motorcycle club to let people know which clubs they belong to. Bikers often put these patches at the back of their leather vests and are loaded with meaning and tradition. These patches are not added just as a message, but also for adding more decoration to the biker’s character. Motorcycle clubs can be very diverse and include clubs for firefighters, police officers, veteran and many others. Usually, moto clubs follow a set of rules established by their members and clubs and often attend obligatory meetings and pay dues. There is no one rule in designing a biker patch, however, there is a difference between motorcycle associations and biker clubs, where the former has one patch design and the latter has two patch designs.

Three-Piece design is usually worn by outlaw motorcycle clubs. Bikers who wear the 99% patch are the complete opposite of the outlaw bikers, meaning they are trustworthy members of the motorcycle association.

In the motorcycle world, members of biker clubs must earn their patch properly. These patches can be earned through a strenuous membership process which is then followed by a ceremony that equips the prospect with a full biker patch.

What are back biker patches?

Back biker patch is a large patch a biker puts on the back of his leather jacket or vest, among all the other small and personalized patches that one accumulates over time. Back patches cab be in a lot of different sizes, shapes, and styles and they are the “main” patch of every motorcycle jacket. A biker can use these patches to show his distinctive character. Any biker who wants to change up their outfit with a little style can choose from the huge biker patch collection. Bikers can use these back patches to identify themselves as part of a club, to portray your mission or identify as a lone wolf with no motorcycle club.

What are biker patches made of?

Most biker patches are usually made from heavy materials such as denim or heavy cotton, as these materials are long-lasting and can hold on well to the clothing. Different patch designs may require different percentages of the embroidery design to achieve the intended result. Simpler ones and basic text patches do not need a lot of embroideries while more detailed ones need much more embroidery.