How much does it cost to get braces?

Braces will not only straighten your teeth which will give you a confidence boost, but they will also prevent numerous medical condition. Did you know those bad teeth can cause tooth decay, headache, jaw pain, gum disease? They even increase the risk of stroke and heart disease. This all happens due to crooked teeth and the difficulty of cleaning them right. What’s more, problems like crowding, overbite, and underbite put a strain on your jawbones and can cause discomfort. Luckily, there is one simple solution to all these problems – braces. However, we all know how expensive this orthodontic treatment can be, so in the following text, we are going to discuss different types of braces as well as their price.

Generally speaking, the average cost is about $5,000 to $6,000, but some people get them for as little as $3000, or on the other hand, as much as $10,000. There are different factors that affect the cost like the type of braces, your age, the time period you are required to wear them, and of course, the orthodontist. If you live near Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, you can schedule a visit at Exeter Orthodontics to consult with professionals that will recommend the best braces for you at the best price.

The oldest and therefore the cheapest type are the metal braces. They are available at every orthodontist’s office and they will straighten your teeth and give you a glowing smile quickly. The price varies between $3,000 and $6,000. The only downside is their high visibility, so if you don’t want your braces to be the first thing people notice, maybe you should consider some other kind.

Furthermore, ceramic braces are made of material and texture that is similar to your teeth, which is why they are less obvious. Also, if you choose to, you can get the wire that is the same color as the teeth. Due to the material, these braces are a bit more expensive when compared to the metal one – from $4,000 to $8,000. The only drawback is that if not take care of properly, elastic bands will strain easily.

Another option is lingual braces that are placed behind the teeth, which is why they are almost invisible. Naturally, since they are the hardest to install, they are more expensive than the two above-mentioned types – they go from $8,000 to $10,000. Even though they seem perfect when it comes to aesthetics, they do have one major flaw. Due to their location, they are extremely difficult to clean, since people are usually not used to cleaning the back of their teeth thoroughly. In addition, since they are close to the tongue, they can become very uncomfortable and can also cause more severe speech defect than the metal and ceramic one.

The last kind of treatment you can choose is Invisalign. Here, clear plastic molds that go over the entire tooth, replace traditional wires and brackets. If you opt for these, the orthodontist will take a 3D image of your teeth that he will use to create customize molds. The entire treatment can last from 12 to 18 months and it consists of regular replacement of each set as your teeth move. The only downside is that this treatment takes the longest and unfortunately it is not possible in cases of drastic incorrect alignment.

All in all, these are four types of braces you can choose from, but our advice is to talk with your orthodontist and listen to his recommendation when it comes to opting for one of these.