How Important Does Keeping Your Pet’s Emotion Well?

If there’s one thing most people can’t live without, it is their pets. Where else would we be without our little furry friends that make our lives much better? You go back home after a long day’s work, and they’re waiting for you anxiously at the door. The happiness and love in their eyes when you come back after some absence is everything, and it reminds us why we need them as much as they need us, if not more. They are truly one’s best friend, and they’ll always love you until that day they’re gone. While your pet will love you no matter what, it’s also important that you look after their well being. Most people assume that just means looking after their physical well being and health, but it also means being mindful of their emotions. Animals can feel, and it is really important to look after their feelings. Here’s why.

They have feelings

It might come as a surprise for you, but animals do actually feel. True, they don’t have that wide array of emotions a human can experience, but they have certain emotions that they regularly experience. This is why it is important that you look after their emotional well being, because they do experience love and happiness, as well as sadness. Studies showed that dogs, for example, have the hormone oxytocin –– which is responsible for feelings of love and affection in humans. You don’t even need science to prove it; just look at your dog wagging its tail and jumping up and down after you’ve come back from your shift –– let alone a month’s trip away.

They can experience fear and anger

Just as your pets can experience love and affection, they can also go through feelings of fear and anger. There are plenty of videos online of cats and dogs being rescued, and just how terrified they were when rescuers approached them. This happens when they’ve experienced trauma at the hands of humans most likely, and this is why you need to look after your pet’s emotional well being to avoid that happening. A dog can be violent when it’s terrified and hurt, but if you show it love and care, it will love you back. This is why the people from DogEmbassy and other entities have entire teams dedicated to keeping dogs happy and in a good mental place. Once that happens, even the most violent or terrified dogs can turn into good, who loves their owner and always runs for cuddles.

Physical well being

Believe it or not, pets, dogs, for example, can get depressed. While it is still not as complex of a disorder as it is with humans, it still can lead to the dog’s withdrawal. The problem is this starts affecting their physical well being as well. They might stop eating or eat less than the usual portions, which can cause some serious health complications because dogs need nutrition all the time. Depression in dogs can lead to a loss in weight and a variety of other illnesses. There might be a lot of different factors behind this happening, and you need to immediately take them to the vet to understand if the reason is physical or psychological –– the dog can actually be mourning the loss of a previous owner or even an animal friend. They experience those feelings of loss and grief like humans do. Your fur babies can even be getting depressed from you, the owner. They can pick up that vibe from you and feel down as well. You have to keep your pet’s emotional well being in mind all the time, because they are deeply affected by their surroundings and circumstances.

A better companion

While you will want to look after your pet’s emotional state for its own benefit, it is also for yours. A happy dog or cat is a better companion for you –– one that will make your days much less stressful and a lot happier. A depressed dog isn’t exactly cheerful for its owner, and it will affect your own mental state. But when your pets are always happy and in a good place emotionally, they will be better able to help you get through the troubles of your own life.

At the end of the day, your pet is your best friend. They won’t ever leave you, nor judge you, but they’ll always be there. The least you could do for them is to look after them and give them the best care possible. While that includes looking after their physical well being, it also means that you should keep their feelings in mind and always try to make them happy, because they will return the favour.