How Meghan Markle Survived Her First Year As The Duchess of Sussex?

The royal family is busy all year long, and the Duchess of Sussex just discovered how demanding it is to be a royal persona. The year 2018 was huge for young Meghan Markle. Stepping in the royal family is a big step. So in order to become part of the world’s most famous family, she was given a title. Therefore, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was born.

Just in 2019, she delivered a baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, traveled to South Africa, and navigated her new role in the global news. While 2019, was a successful year for the royal members, managing her new role within the royal world was challenging to Meghan from time to time.

Both Harry and Meghan had some turbulent time in the tabloids. According to tabloids, Meghan and Harry had to take in some legal actions, Harry and William almost went separate ways, and according to court gossips, Kate and Meghan are not BFF’s. But, in a recent documentary, Harry shared that he and his brother are just on ‘different paths.’

Little is known, but a book is published about a new princess in hardcover, titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. According to the book author, Andrew Morton, the young American bride did everything that was expected from her. In her first year as a duchess, she gave the birth of a healthy baby boy, held firm and impressive speeches, and even made queen laugh. Making a queen smile is mandatory? Anyway, regardless of all of her success and commitment, she was still criticized.

According to Morton, ladies of the royal court are always more in the spotlight that man, and they are being judged from what they say to what they wear and do. The same was with Princess Diana and Fergie. Regardless of the criticism and bad mouth, Meghan gave her best to deliver and showcase her strength, passions, and commitment. Her hard work and strong work ethic haven’t gone unnoticed by the Mother Queen. Morton predicts that 2020 will be nothing but successful and flourishing to Meghan and her small family. He believes that she will have another baby and a busy schedule.